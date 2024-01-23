After dumping husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) due to his fling, Kat was heartbroken. Then Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) offered her a flat, rent-free to start with.

She initially turned down a date with the manipulative businessman, but Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) was so worried for her cousin that she revealed a secret – Nish had tried to have Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) killed.

Sickened by men always taking her for a fool, Kat resolved to question Nish on the allegation, and he couldn't deny it.

When he likened his hurt and anger to Kat's own situation, suggesting she must want to rip Emma Harding's (Patsy Kensit) face off, Kat remarked that taking a hit out on Eve was rather more unhinged!

As Nish described his heartbreak over losing the love of estranged wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Kat softened and even agreed that Nish could take her out on a date. Quite the turnaround!

At Walford East, Kat and Nish enjoyed themselves over wine and food; until Phil walked in and clocked the pair together, before branding Kat an embarrassment. Bit rich there, Phil!

His words stung Kat, and Nish found her upset in the playground. He took her back to his place and paid her compliments over her strength of character, and it wasn't long before Kat gave in to his charms.

She and Nish kissed, and things got heated as they headed towards the bedroom.

But is their romance set to last?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

