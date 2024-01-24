A lot has happened since Karen left Walford, including the death of her son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on Christmas Day.

In the 60-minute special, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed Keanu to death in order to protect Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who he began strangling in a fit of rage.

So far, The Six have managed to avoid suspicion around Keanu's whereabouts, with the Walford residents and the police thinking he has done a runner after attacking Nish and holding the women hostage, which viewers know couldn't be further from the truth.

Stanley previously told The Sun she hopes "the door will be left open for Karen", and it seems just that has happened, with Karen set to return to Walford on Tuesday 6th February - and she wants answers.

Lorraine Stanley as Karen Taylor. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The synopsis for the episode reads: "When Karen comes asking questions, Kathy and Stacey team up to convince her of their version of events from Christmas Day."

Elsewhere in the episode, Yolande questions Denzel's new obsession and George takes his anger out on someone.

EastEnders writer John Greening confirmed the comeback on X (formerly Twitter), in response to a post about Karen's return to the Square.

He wrote: "Directed by me... Finishing touches added last week."

Will Karen find out the truth about what happened to Keanu, or will she be led to believe the same story spun to the police?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this week.

