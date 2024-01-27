A stint on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour has followed, leaving soap fans to wonder when Brazier would once again grace the iconic sets of Albert Square. Fortunately, it appears the wait is almost over.

In a fresh update this week, he told Daily Mirror: "I can't wait. It's soon, EastEnders, and I can't wait. I miss it."

Brazier plays Freddie Slater on the long-running soap opera, son of Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) and 'Little Mo' Slater (Kacey Ainsworth), who exited the show under dark and dramatic circumstances.

Freddie was arrested by police on suspicion of attempted murder, following his brutal attack on stalker Theo (William Ellis), who had previously attacked his cousin, Stacey (Lacey Turner).

After being released on bail, he left Albert Square to stay with his mother, Little Mo, leaving Stacey alone to grapple with a huge shared secret – that the two of them planted a weapon on Theo to strengthen their own case.

Bobby Brazier as an emotional Freddie Slater over Theo Hawthorne's body in EastEnders. BBC

Suffice to say, there will be plenty more drama in store for Freddie when the character is re-introduced, with an announcement seeming ever more likely based on Brazier's latest comments.

Previously, he told Heat Magazine: "I miss everyone and I miss acting. Every so often, a dance will feel like a scene – like when I was being Patrick Swayze [in Movies Week] – and it feels like I'm stepping into a role, which makes me miss work."

The rising star also said he could "potentially" do more work on the stage, following reports that he was being sought by West End casting directors following his impressive showing on Strictly.

