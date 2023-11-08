The trio have continued to impress judges with their dance routines each week, with Layton and Ellie often topping the leaderboard.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were previously announced as the live tour judges, with Janette Manrara as tour host.

The tour opens at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on 19th January, followed by performances in Sheffield, Newcastle, Nottingham and many more.

Williams, who has already been on tour of the UK with Everybody's Talking About Jamie, said: "The Strictly tour means more sequins - lots and lots of sequins!

"I couldn't think of a better way to end this fab experience. I can't wait to dance in arenas across the country and meet all the fans that have supported my journey."

Layton Williams dancing with Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Tickets are already on sale for the tour, which promises to celebrate "all the joy" of the TV series that audiences know and love.

"Having really challenged myself on the TV show over the last seven weeks, it's going to be wonderful to continue the Strictly magic on the tour next year.

"From hosting Come Dancing to performing for over 10,000 people at The O2 – I really will have completed the ultimate Strictly journey," Rippon said about taking part in the live shows.

Speaking about the upcoming events, Leach explained: "I said before that appearing on Strictly was a dream come true, and now I will get to be on the tour as well!

"I can't wait for January to experience it all over again – it's going to be a blast!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you just can't get enough of seeing the Strictly stars in action, be sure to snap up some Madagascar the Musical tickets, starring Strictly's Karim Zeroual, as well as checking out our roundup of the best pantomimes, with a surprise appearance from Anton Du Beke.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.