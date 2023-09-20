This year, Strictly Come Dancing returned to our screens on 16th September for its 21st series, this time with an impressive line up of celebrities that includes Amanda Abbington, Angela Scanlon and Les Dennis. Fans can expect the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour to reflect everything they love about the show, including the spectacular choreography and live music.

The 2024 tour will see the return of Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood as the live tour judges, alongside Janette Manrara of It Takes Two fame as tour host.

Speaking about the 2024 tour, host Janette said, "What an incredible way to kick off 2024! I am always so honoured to host the live tour as it brings everything that viewers love about the Strictly TV show to thousands of people around the UK. It’s a great night out for all the family - I just can’t wait!"

There's a whopping 30 shows to attend, which will take place from 19th January until 11th February 2024 across nine major UK cities. So it's time to get out your scoring paddles - here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Strictly Live tour, including dates, venues and our top tips for beating ticket queues.

The Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour 2024 will begin on 19th January and will run until 11th February. The tour will see the Strictly gang visiting nine different venues across major UK cities including London, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Here's a full list of all the Strictly dates, times and venues:

When do Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 22nd September on the official Strictly website. However, there is a chance to snap up tickets earlier thanks to the Ticketmaster presale, which will take place from 8am onwards on Wednesday 20th September.

Tickets to some shows will be released at 9am on Wednesday 20th September, while other shows won't be available until Thursday 21st September.

It's also worth noting that tickets to the initial Strictly Come Dancing Live shows in Birmingham will not be available in the Ticketmaster presale and must be purchased via the official website on Friday 22nd September.

How to get Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour tickets?

We recommend logging onto Ticketmaster 10 minutes before presale tickets are due to go on sale at 8am on Wednesday 20th September to avoid disappointment. For more tips on how to bag your Strictly tickets, check out our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How much are Strictly Come Dancing Live UK tour tickets?

Tickets will cost between £35-£100, as prices will vary depending on venues and seats. There are also a number of on-site parking tickets, hospitality tickets and premium packages on offer for select shows, which can be expected to be more expensive.

