How to get Frank Skinner tickets for new limited-time run in London
The comedian, writer and presenter is performing a brand new show across eight London dates - here's how you can get tickets.
If you're looking for a laugh this October and November then you're in luck: national treasure and celebrated comedian Frank Skinner has announced 8 dates for his new show 30 Years of Dirt, which he will be performing at the Lyric Theatre and London Palladium.
Skinner first rose to fame in the nineties, thanks to his original stand-up comedy which was packed full of sharp wit, observational humour and clever wordplay. Many fans encountered him for the first time presenting the hit show Fantasy Football League alongside David Baddiel, which mixed comedy and football commentary.
Since then, Frank Skinner has been all over our TV screens, radios and bookshops. From hosting iconic gameshow Room 101 to writing A Comedian's Prayer Book to even hosting his own poetry podcast, Skinner is a man of many talents.
The legendary comedian first tried out his 30 Years of Dirt show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, selling out the show and receiving rave reviews. Audiences can expect filth, fun and a strange and surreal encounter with British royalty.
You won't want to miss out on this- luckily, we've rounded up everything you need to know.
Buy Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt tickets at Ticketmaster
What are the new UK dates and venues for Frank Skinner's show?
Eight shows have been announced so far, each one taking place in the UK capital.
Here's the full list of shows and venues:
- 30th October 2023- London, Lyric Theatre
- 31st October 2023- London, Lyric Theatre
- 1st November 2023- London, Lyric Theatre
- 2nd November 2023- London, Lyric Theatre
- 3rd November 2023- London, Lyric Theatre
- 4th November 2023- London, Lyric Theatre
- 5th November 2023- London, Lyric Theatre
- 26th November 2023- London, London Palladium
When do Frank Skinner tickets go on sale?
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster from now (Friday 15th September). They're sure to sell quickly, so buy now to avoid disappointment.
How to get tickets for Frank Skinner's 30 Years of Dirt show
Tickets for Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt are available to purchase on Ticketmaster. To make sure you don't miss out on tickets, check out all our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
