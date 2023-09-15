Since then, Frank Skinner has been all over our TV screens, radios and bookshops. From hosting iconic gameshow Room 101 to writing A Comedian's Prayer Book to even hosting his own poetry podcast, Skinner is a man of many talents.

The legendary comedian first tried out his 30 Years of Dirt show at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival, selling out the show and receiving rave reviews. Audiences can expect filth, fun and a strange and surreal encounter with British royalty.

You won't want to miss out on this- luckily, we've rounded up everything you need to know.

Eight shows have been announced so far, each one taking place in the UK capital.

Here's the full list of shows and venues:

When do Frank Skinner tickets go on sale?

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster from now (Friday 15th September). They're sure to sell quickly, so buy now to avoid disappointment.

How to get tickets for Frank Skinner's 30 Years of Dirt show

Tickets for Frank Skinner: 30 Years of Dirt are available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

