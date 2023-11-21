As part of the Black Friday sales, we’re offering an exclusive discount on some of the UK’s best experience days via Buyagift and Red Letter Days.

At Buyagift, you can get 25% off experiences when you use the code IMMBFDEALS at checkout, and at Red Letter Days you can save 24% when you use IMMBLACKRLD.

This means you can get up to a quarter off hundreds of days out and overnight stays, whether that’s a steam train trip with afternoon tea or a meal at a Michelin Star restaurant.

To make things better, Buyagift and Red Letter Days are already running their own Black Friday sales with up to 80% off, so you can combine their discounts with these codes and get an even bigger saving!

These discount codes are available to use from from today (21st November) to 27th November. All you have to do is head to Buyagift or Red Letter Days, select your experience, and put the code in at checkout.

If you need a bit of inspiration for where to use your codes, take a look at some of our top experience day guides, like the best steam train experiences, best driving experiences, best flight experiences and the best UK watersports.

Use IMMBFDEALS to get 25% off at Buyagift

Use IMMBLACKRLD to get 24% off at Red Letter Days

Best Black Friday experience deals we’ve seen so far

If you want to see your 25% discount go even further, we’d recommend using them with some of the experiences that are already on sale.

So, here are some of the best experience deals from Buyagift and Red Letter Days we’ve seen so far.

Luxury One Night Stay with Dinner and Fizz for Two | £220 £104.99 (save £115.01 or 52%)

With this experience, you can pick from 10 premium hotels across the UK for a luxury one-night stay. You’ll get to stay in one of the hotel’s best rooms and you’ll be treated to a three-course meal and glass of fizz on arrival.

Buyagift has already discounted this experience to £139.99 (that’s a 36% saving), but with our discount you can get it for just over £100.

Buy Luxury One Night Stay with Dinner and Fizz for £220 £104.99 (save £115.01 or 52%) at Buyagift

Six Mile Blue Skies Helicopter Tour with Bubbly for Two | £99 £66.75 (save £32.25 or 32%)

Soar over the UK’s magnificent countryside with this six-mile helicopter tour for two. Available at over 80 locations across the country, you can fly over any valley, mountain or dale you choose. Plus, you’ll be treated with a nice glass of bubbly along the way.

With our code, you can get this for a total of £32 off, meaning you’re paying just £66 for the ultimate flying experience.

Buy 6 Mile Blue Skies Helicopter Tour with Bubbly for £99 £66.75 (save £32.25 or 32%) at Buyagift

Premium Bannatyne Spa Day with 40 Minute Treatment for Two | £262 £86.25 (save £175.75 or 67%)

We all need to relax from time to time. So, why not pick up this Bannatyne Spa Day for two? Its original RRP is £262, but with Buyagift’s 56% saving, combined with our 25% off, you can get it for £86 – that’s £175 less!

The experience lets you pick from 45 luxury locations and choose from a variety of massages, plus full use of spa facilities.

Buy Premium Bannatyne Spa Day with 40 Minute Treatment for £262 £86.25 (save £175.75 or 67%) at Buyagift

English Heritage Annual Pass for Two | £120 £72.96 (£47.04 or 39%)

Get yourself a whole year of experiences for £47 off. The English Heritage pass gets you into over 400 locations for free. Plus, you’ll get reduced admission to events and a free members' magazine. This pass can be used by two adults and up to 12 children.

Buy English Heritage Annual Pass for £120 £72.96 (£47.04 or 39%) at Red Letter Days

Indoor Go Karting for Two | £98 £37.24 (save £60.76 or 62%)

Get two 15-minute Go Karting sessions for under £40 at Red Letter Days. Available at 35 locations across the country, you can have the ultimate thrill ride at a location near you.

Buy Indoor Go Karting for £98 £37.24 (save £60.76 or 62%) at Red Letter Days

We've got a load more discounts in the best Black Friday spa deals, the best theatre Black Friday deals and Virgin Experience Days offers.