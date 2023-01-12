Well, luckily for you, we think we've worked out the perfect winter weekend activity — a trip to the cinema.

It's a rainy Saturday afternoon in January. You could try and brave the drizzle to do the walk you promised yourself you'd go on, but you know it's going to get dark in half an hour anyway. However, it would seem like a waste to spend a Saturday huddled up at home watching re-runs of A Place in the Sun...

And we're not just talking any trip to the cinema. Don't get us wrong, we found ourselves wondering how to get cheap cinema tickets so much that we've written a whole guide on it, but sometimes you need something a little bit different; a little bit more luxurious.

Whether you want to sit on an extra comfy sofa or armchair, have food delivered to your seat, or be able to drink a cocktail thematically linked to the film you're watching, we've got you covered. Keep on reading for all the details on the best cinemas trips with a difference.

Here are our picks of the best luxury cinema experiences in London.

Best luxury cinema experiences in London at a glance

Here's our round-up of the best luxury cinema experiences out there right now:

Best luxury cinema experiences in London for 2023

Screen on the Green, Everyman

Everyman cinemas are well known for the luxurious experience they provide. Every theatre and screen is a little different and unique — one of our RadioTimes.com writers went to one in Kings Cross that felt like a private screening room rather than a cinema! But we've chosen Screen on the Green to highlight here, not just because it has a great name, but because of the timeless façade and community feel.

You can order food including sharing plates, like tortilla chips with fresh guacamole or flatbread with truffle artichoke dip, and sweet treats including milkshakes and sundaes. If you're more in the mood for a tipple, choose from a range of cocktails as well as beers, wines and soft drinks.

Tickets start at £16.65 for the standard seating, and go up by £1 for the premier option where you get a choice of sofas and armchairs.

Buy tickets for Screen on the Green, Everyman from £16.65 at Everyman

Odeon LUXE at Leicester Square

Odeon is putting the LUXE in luxury with its Leicester Square cinema. Seats fully recline and you get three times the normal amount of legroom, and they also come with a fold-out table — perfect for putting all your snacks on. With 4K projection and Dolby Atmos sound, a trip here promises to be a truly transformative cinema experience.

Odeon also has a membership where you get exclusive discounts and perks. Become a myLIMITLESS member and get exclusive invites to see films before they are released, 10 per cent off selected food and drinks, and when you sign up now, you can get 35 per cent off an annual membership.

Become a myLIMITLESS member at Odeon

Buy tickets for Odeon LUXE at Leicester Square from £17.50 at Odeon

Electric Cinema at Portobello

Electric Cinema in Portobello is one of the oldest purpose-built cinemas in London. Now run by Soho House & Co, it's not just like a trip to the cinema - it's truly an experience. The cinema is now over 100 years old and is kitted out with everything you need to make your cinema experience truly luxurious. It also houses the Electric Diner, where you can get 50 per cent off food Monday to Thursday 4-9pm if you're seeing a movie.

Tickets don't come cheap. They start at £25 for an armchair and go up to £50 for one of the back sofas (Soho House and Soho Friends members can get a discount), but we think this is hands down one of the most luxurious ways to watch a movie in London.

Buy tickets for Electric Cinema at Portobello from £25 at Electric Cinema

Outdoor cinema experience for four people

If you're looking for a group cinema experience, we think this would make a great evening out. Whether it's a night with the girls watching Pretty Woman or a family adventure out to watch Jurassic Park, outdoor cinema is a real game changer. You don't have to be in London either, with a choice of 67 locations to choose from across the UK.

Buy tickets for the outdoor cinema experience for four people from £58 at BuyaGift

Vintage cinema screening with cocktails for two

This is no ordinary trip to the cinema. At TT Liquor, you and a friend or partner can watch a cult classic movie, paired with the perfect creative cocktail. The boutique, hidden cinema has reclaimed seats and a distinctly vintage feel, ideal for viewing classic films. You'll start the night in the Cellar Bar with the evening's cocktail, and afterwards you can hang out while sipping your drinks and sharing what you thought of the film.

Buy tickets for vintage cinema screening with cocktails for two from £40 at Virgin Experience Days

Cinema evening for two at the five star Courthouse Hotel

The Courthouse Hotel is located right in the beating heart of London, where Soho meets the West End. The building was formerly a Magistrates Court, and has now been turned into a luxury hotel, complete with one of the biggest private cinemas in London.

Virgin Experience Days have a couple of different ways you can make the most of the Courthouse's cinema. You can go on a Saturday evening and enjoy a glass of champagne or a Kir Royale in the hotel's bar (a former prison block) before the movie. Or if a cocktail is more your style, you can go on a Sunday evening where you and your partner will get a cocktail each in the theme of the movie you've been to see.

Buy tickets for cinema evening for two at the five star Courthouse Hotel with champagne from £39 at Virgin Experience Days

Buy tickets for cinema evening for two at the five star Courthouse Hotel with cocktails from £44 at Virgin Experience days

Looking for other things to do in the capital? Check out our guides to the best comedy shows in London, best dry January date ideas and best London walking tours. Travelling from outside the city? Read our guide on how to save on train tickets with Trainline's January sale.