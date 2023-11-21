The usual cost of entry to these attractions ranges between £18 and £28 per person, meaning you’ll save at least £8 (or 44 per cent) by grabbing this discount.

This £10 offer will be available from 23rd to 27th November and the tickets will be valid for visits until 15th March, but that excludes the February half term.

To get them, you’ll need to head to the attractions’ individual websites, but don’t worry, we’ve listed them below.

Which UK attractions are included with the Merlin £10 ticket?

The Black Friday £10 discount is only available on select Merlin attractions; none of the theme parks or London attractions are running the offer. You can however, get it on days out at Cadbury World, SEALIFE, York and Edinburgh Dungeons and the LEGOLAND Discovery Centres.

Remember that this offer is only available from the 23rd to the 27th of November and you can only use it up until the 15th of March, excluding February half term.

Here’s a closer look at the attractions you can visit:

Cadbury World

Cadbury World sits just outside of Birmingham and is choc-full of sweet attractions. You can ride the 4D Crunchie rollercoaster, watch master chocolatiers at work, and of course, try plenty of free samples. All for just £10.

Buy Cadbury World tickets from £10

LEGOLAND Discovery Centres

Merlin is offering £10 tickets to the two LEGOLAND Discovery Centres in Birmingham and Manchester. Inside, you’ll find the ultimate indoor LEGO playground, as well as a 4D cinema, a scavenger hunt, and the Great LEGO race VR experience.

Buy LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Manchester tickets from £10

Buy LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Birmingham tickets from £10

York and Edinburgh Dungeon

You can also grab a frighteningly cheap £10 ticket to York Dungeon and Edinburgh Dungeon. These spooky experiences are the perfect mix of educational and spine-tingling. Read all about them in the best UK dungeon experiences.

Buy York Dungeon tickets from £10

Buy Edinburgh Dungeon tickets from £10

SEA LIFE Centres

Excluding London and Blackpool, you can visit all of the UK’s SEA LIFE centres for just £10. This means you can go to: Birmingham, Brighton, Great Yarmouth, Hunstanton, Loch Lomond, Manchester, Scarborough, and Weymouth.

At Manchester, they’re also running a 20% discount on the Snorkel with Sharks experience, in which you come face to fin with these amazing creatures from the deep. The price of this normally starts from £120, so you could be saving £24 by getting this experience now.

But that’s not all, SEALIFE is offering a major discount on their animal adoption packs which are now available for just £20. With this, you can adopt a creature of your choice and get a certificate of your ownership as well as regular updates about how your animal is doing. You’ll also get a voucher for free entry to a SEALIFE centre and a cuddly toy.

Buy SEALIFE tickets from £10

Adopt a SEALIFE animal from £20

Are there Black Friday deals on the Merlin Annual Pass?

Is one adventure just not enough for you? We get it, and the good news is you can get unlimited access to them all with the Merlin Annual Pass.

This Black Friday week, you can bag the Merlin Annual Pass for up to £60 off, saving you 20% on entry to the full list of Merlin’s UK attractions. This includes Chessington, Thorpe Park, Alton Towers, Legoland plus all the SEALIFE centres, dungeons and Madame Tussauds’ – in case you didn’t know there’s more than one.

Prices start from £79 for the Discovery Pass and go up to £239 for the Gold Pass, for the full rundown for what each pass can get you, check out what is the Merlin Pass?

