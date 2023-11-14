Whether you're desperate to see the newest shows or you love revisiting old favourites, this Black Friday theatre tickets sale will have something for you. You can find discounts for the brand new Cruel Intentions musical and Mean Girls musical, as well as classics like Guys and Dolls. There are even Christmas options like Peter Pan Goes Wrong – an ideal Christmas gift experience.

Whether you want to plan a jam-packed winter or book tickets to look forward to in the New Year, now is the best time to do so. Here are the top deals on West End theatre tickets this Black Friday season.

Save on theatre tickets this Black Friday with London Theatre Direct

Best Black Friday theatre tickets deals at a glance

Best Black Friday theatre ticket deals we've found so far

Crazy for You

If you're a lover of classic musicals, then this could be the one for you. Crazy For You follows the story of Bobby Child, a wealthy New York banker harbouring secret dreams. When his mother sends him to foreclose on a theatre's mortgage, he falls in love with the owner's daughter and chaos ensues.

It's got all the elements a classic musical needs: a tale of love and redemption, lively dance numbers and songs by the Gershwins. Not only that, you can now save up to 60% on tickets. We're crazy for it.

Buy tickets to Crazy for You from £15 at London Theatre Direct

Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical

There's only one word to describe Cruel Intentions: iconic. Ever since the movie first came out 25 years ago, it's achieved cult status thanks to its dark and intriguing plot (and Sarah Michelle Gellar, obviously). Now, you have the chance to get tickets for this production, running from 11th January 2024 until 14th April 2024, for 49% less.

Head to The Other Palace to watch manipulative step-siblings Sebastian and Kathryn spin a web of lies and deception as they seek to corrupt Annette, the headmaster's daughter, accompanied by '90s hits including Losing My Religion, Torn and No Scrubs.

Buy tickets to Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical from £29.50 at London Theatre Direct

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

If you're looking for a Christmas present with a difference, then you've found it. Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a Christmas caper following the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society (of The Play That Goes Wrong fame) as they attempt to stage a production of Peter Pan, despite malfunctioning props, missed cues and general chaos.

The production is running from 23rd November 2023 until 14th January 2024 at the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

Buy tickets to Peter Pan Goes Wrong from £19 at London Theatre Direct

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Everybody's talking about this musical, and it's easy to see why. The infectious score is filled with instant musical theatre classics, not to mention the uplifting and heart-warming story. The musical tells the story of Jamie New, a 16-year-old student who decides to go to his school prom wearing a dress.

The musical is inspired by the BBC Three documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, and you can catch it at the Peacock Theatre from 8th February 2024 until 23rd March 2024.

Buy tickets to Everybody's Talking About Jamie from £28 at London Theatre Direct

Guys and Dolls

Who doesn't love a classic musical? Packed full of hit songs like Luck Be a Lady and Adelaide's Lament, as well as lively characters such as Nathan Detroit and Miss Adelaide, Guys and Dolls is a firm favourite of any musical lover worth their salt.

This production at the Bridge Theatre has a more immersive element, allowing you to be fully swept up in the glitz and glamour of 1950s Manhattan and Havana all in one night. This Black Friday season you can snag tickets with a discount of up to 57 per cent.

Buy tickets to Guys and Dolls from £25 at London Theatre Direct

Buy standing immersive tickets to Guys and Dolls from £25 at London Theatre Direct

Mean Girls

We're really living in a Mean Girls revival era, from the release of the Mean Girls musical film to THAT Walmart Black Friday commercial.

While this might be making some of us feel old (after all, the original Mean Girls was released almost 20 years ago), we're excited nonetheless, especially now that we can get tickets for the West End production of Mean Girls the musical for just £23 this Black Friday season.

You can catch Cady and the Plastics at the Savoy Theatre from 6th June 2024 until 27th October 2024. That's so fetch.

Buy Mean Girls the musical tickets from £23 at London Theatre Direct

Sister Act

Sister Act is back on the West End – Oh Happy Day! Head to the Dominion Theatre from 15th March 2024 until 31st August 2024 to see the story of Deloris van Cartier, a singer forced into witness protection in a convent.

This production will star X Factor's Alexandra Burke and singer/actress Beverly Knight sharing the title roles. It has also been revealed that Ruth Jones of Gavin and Stacey fame will be starring in the production until 8th June, as well.

Buy Sister Act tickets from £25 at London Theatre Direct

Frozen

Calling all Disney fans! Tickets to see Frozen are 47 per cent off this Black Friday season, giving you the opportunity to see the musical from just £37. Elsa, Anna, Olaf and friends are live in action at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane up until 2nd June 2024.

If you're buying this as a present for children, it's worth noting that children under the age of four won't be admitted to the theatre – this production is recommended for ages six and up.

Buy Frozen tickets from £37 at London Theatre Direct

Here at RadioTimes.com, we always stay up to date with the latest theatre shows. Check out our roundup of the best West End shows, plays and musicals to see in 2023, as well as the best Manchester theatre shows.