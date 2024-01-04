If you’re familiar with the Netflix series Emily in Paris, you’d recognise the Balloon Museum from the How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days episode (season 3, episode 7 if you must know). In it, Lily Collins’s character Emily visits the pop-up exhibition (which was in Paris at the time) with her ‘it’s complicated’ love interest Gabriel.

Just like Emily, you can step inside the Balloon Museum and embark on a journey through over the top, interactive installations which you’re invited to touch and take photos with. There are various themed areas in the Balloon Museum from international artists, for example, there’s the Cube Abyss installation by Cyril Lancelin, an area filled with large pink rabbits by visual artist Momoyo Torimitsu, as well as Karina Smigla-Bobinski’s colourful work Kaleidoscope and Alex Schweder‘s The Third Thing which incorporates light.

There’s something for everyone at this unique experience, and by everyone, we mean everyone! The Balloon Museum is suitable for all ages, and admission is free of charge for children up to the age of three. So, without further ado, let’s find out more about this incredible experience which has already wowed the people of Rome, Milan, Paris and Madrid.

Buy Balloon Museum tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

What is the Balloon Museum?

Like all immersive experiences which have come before it, such as Frameless and the BBC Earth Experience, the Balloon Museum invites visitors to fully immerse themselves in its makeshift world for a few hours. However, unlike some immersive experiences which simply show projections, the Balloon Museum encourages you to touch and interact with its contents, including a giant ball pit which we are very excited to try-out!

Inside the Balloon Museum, you’ll find extraordinary works by 20 artists, such as Miranda Makaroff who this RadioTimes.com writer has followed on social media for years now, and they each create work which ranges from giant beach balls to black and white orbs to giant bouncy bunnies and bubbles.

Buy Balloon Museum tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

Is the Balloon Museum coming to London?

The Balloon Museum has already had pop-ups in America and around Europe, boasting an incredible three million visitors so far, but this is the first time the Balloon Museum has come to London.

This time, the museum is exhibiting EmotionAir: Art You Can Feel. EmotionAir aims to explore the relationship between art and emotions through inflatable sculptures.

Buy Balloon Museum tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

When and where is the Balloon Museum: How long does the exhibition run for?

This exciting experience is taking place at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk (Riverside, 16 Lower Thames Street, London EC3R 6DX). The nearest stations to the Balloon Museum are Monument station and Tower Hill station for the Circle and District lines.

The Balloon Museum is open 12pm until 8pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm until 10pm on Friday, 10am until 10pm on Saturday, and 10am until 8pm on Sunday. Last admission is one hour before the museum closes.

You better be quick if you’re keen on visiting the Balloon Museum, as it’s in London from now until Sunday 18th February.

Buy Balloon Museum tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

How much does it cost to go to the Balloon Museum in London?

It will take you around an hour and a half to experience the Balloon Museum. Adult tickets cost £32 and child tickets cost £15. All ages are welcome at the exhibition, and children up to three go free.

Buy Balloon Museum tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

How to get Balloon Museum in London tickets

Balloon Museum tickets are on sale right now at Ticketmaster. As the exhibition is only running until Sunday 18th February, we can imagine tickets will be sell out quickly, so be sure to snap yours up as soon as you're able to.

Buy Balloon Museum tickets from £15 at Ticketmaster

