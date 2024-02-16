Kylie Minogue needs no introduction. The global superstar has sold over 80 million records worldwide, making her the best-selling Australian recording artist of all time.

Her major hits include Can't Get You Out of My Head and Spinning Around – although, if we're being honest, all of her songs are hits.

After an astronomical comeback in 2023 with the hit song Padam Padam (which may or may not have been the top Spotify track for more than one member of the RadioTimes.com team), Kylie is due to be awarded the Icon award at the BRITS on 2nd March.

Every year, American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) takes place across several weekends in June and July with each concert playing host to a massive musical star, as well as a series of supporting acts.

So far, we’ve seen Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids and Shania Twain with special guests The Corrs announced, in addition to Kylie Minogue, but we’ll be updating this guide as further acts are revealed, as well as giving you key information about dates, ticket prices, and how to get to Hyde Park.

So, without further ado, here’s how you can get tickets to see Kylie Minogue at BST Hyde Park 2024.

Buy BST Hyde Park tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy BST Hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

When is Kylie Minogue headlining BST Hyde Park 2024?

American Express’s BST (or British Summer Time) Hyde Park is a massive set of concerts spread over three weeks, normally from late June to early July. Kylie Minogue is set to head up the concert taking place on 13th July 2024.

Each date features a very different headliner, from classic rock bands to pop singers, plus a ton of well-known supporting acts.

Here’s the dates we’ve had confirmed:

How to get BST Hyde Park tickets to see Kylie Minogue headline

Don Arnold/Getty Images Don Arnold/Getty Images

BST Hyde Park tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster. They come out in waves as each headliner is announced.

If it's Kylie Minogue you're after, the AMEX pre-sale is live now, and general sale tickets will be released at 10am on Wednesday 21st February.

Tickets for other headliners Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Stray Kids and Shania Twain with The Corrs have already been released and are available to purchase on Ticketmaster now.

You can also pick up a BST Hyde Park hospitality ticket from the festival’s official sponsor, Keith Prowse – these are also on sale now.

How much do Kylie Minogue tickets for BST Hyde Park 2024 cost?

General admission tickets have been priced in a number of tiers. Here's the full list of prices:

Children 2-9 years accompanied by a guardian standing: £84.75

General admission standing Tier 1: £90.45

General admission standing Tier 2: £101.15

General admission standing Tier 3: £111.85

Primary entry standing: £111.85

There's also the opportunity to purchase some premium tickets for a higher price tag, as well as VIP packages that surpass £300.

Then, if you want to buy a Keith Prowse hospitality ticket, you’ll have to pay a lot more. For £646, you can get a spot in the Grand Oak Suite, which includes access to the VIP areas, canapés, a complimentary bar and concierge service.

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2024?

Shania Twain. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty Images

Kylie Minogue is the fifth headliner announced for BST this year.

Another headliner is the Queen of Country Pop Shania Twain, set to take to the stage on 7th July. Known for hits like That Don't Impress Me Much and Man! I Feel Like a Woman, Shania has sold over 100 million records worldwide. She'll be joined by Irish family band The Corrs.

Eight-piece K-pop group Stray Kids have also been announced as headliners. Formed in 2017 off the back of the reality show of the same name, Stray Kids won the MTV VMA for best K-pop for their single S-Class in 2023, as well as performing it live at the awards ceremony.

The second headliner announced for BST Hyde Park was pop icon Robbie Williams. Whether you're a fan of his solo work or you're still not over the singer's departure from Take That, you'll have the chance to see the Angels singer live.

Also confirmed is Italian classical singer Andrea Bocelli. Bocelli is one of the most gifted tenors on the planet and more than worthy of a headline spot.

We’ll be sure to update you as more headliners are announced, but for now, find out how to get tickets to see Shania Twain, The Corrs, Stray Kids, Williams and Bocelli live.

How to get to BST Hyde Park in London

The festival takes place on the Parade Ground on the east side of Hyde Park, with the closest tube station being Marble Arch (Central Line).

However, you’ve also got access to nearby stations Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park and Lancaster Gate, as well as Paddington and Victoria via National Rail trains.

You can also take your pick of buses, or walk from pretty much anywhere in central London.

