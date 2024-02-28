The new performance will take place on 11th April at the O2 Arena, and tickets will go on sale at 10am on Monday 4th March, with the chance to snag some pre-sale tickets beforehand.

After that, the singer is set to perform in Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin before heading stateside for another whopping 60 shows. He has also announced an additional show in Paris on 16th April and Amsterdam on 26th April.

This tour will be celebrating all that Usher has achieved throughout his 30 years in the spotlight of the music industry, including his latest studio album Coming Home, which was released on 9th February.

If you’re excited say “Yeah!” and read on to find out how to get tickets to all seven of Usher's London shows.

Is Usher touring in the UK?

Usher's Past Present Future tour won't be touring the UK, instead staying at London's O2 Arena for seven nights before heading to Paris for a run of European shows.

Usher will be coming to London for seven nights in April next year; here's the full list of dates and venues:

1st Apr 2025 – London, O2

2nd Apr 2025 – London, O2

5th Apr 2025 – London, O2

6th Apr 2025 – London, O2

8th Apr 2025 – London, O2

9th Apr 2025 – London, O2

11th Apr 2025 – London, O2 (NEW DATE)

Tickets for Usher's first six London shows are available to buy now, having gone on sale at midday on Thursday 22nd February.

Tickets for the newly announced seventh London show will go on sale at 10am on Monday 4th March, and there are also a range of pre-sales happening to help you get your hands on tickets earlier.

If you want to be caught up in the music, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Here's a full list of pre-sale dates and times for Usher's newly announced London show:

Fan Club pre-sale: 10am on 28th February until 9am on 4th March

Priority from O2 pre-sale: 12pm (midday) on 28th February until 9am on 4th March

Live Nation pre-sale: 10am on 29th February until 9am on 4th March

