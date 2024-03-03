BRIT Awards 2024 winners: Full list revealed
It was a record-breaking night for RAYE.
With the BRIT Awards airing on ITV last night (Saturday 2nd March), in truth the ceremony wound up being all about one artist - RAYE.
The 26-year-old singer, songwriter and producer scooped six of the seven awards for which she was nominated, beating the previous record of four wins at a single ceremony, which was held by Blur, Adele and Harry Styles jointly.
Other winners throughout the night included Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Jungle, SZA and Boygenius, while Kylie Minogue took home the Global Icon Award, as had already been announced.
The ceremony was hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, with Amfo telling RAYE following her wins: "There is no such thing as an overnight success, I am so proud of you."
But who else took home each of the prizes? Read on for a full list of all of the winners from this year's BRIT Awards.
More like this
BRIT Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominees
Album of the year
- Blur - The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz - No Thank You
- RAYE - My 21st Century Blues - WINNER
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
- Central Cee - Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
- Kenya Grace - Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
- RAYE featuring 070 Shake - Escapism - WINNER
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
- Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Artist of the year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE - WINNER
Group of the year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle - WINNER
- Young Fathers
Best new artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- RAYE - WINNER
- Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA - WINNER
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius - WINNER
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International song of the year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner - Daylight
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy - Giving Me
- Libianca - People
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers - WINNER
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema - Calm Down
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Tate McRae - Greedy
- Tyla - Water
Best alternative/rock act
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon - WINNER
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Best pop act
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa - WINNER
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- CasIsDead - WINNER
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Best R&B act
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- RAYE - WINNER
- Sault
Best dance act
- Barry Can't Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris - WINNER
- Fred again..
- Romy
Rising star
- The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
Songwriter of the year
- RAYE - WINNER
Producer of the year
- Chase and Status - WINNER
Global Icon
- Kylie Minogue - WINNER
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.