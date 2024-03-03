Other winners throughout the night included Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Jungle, SZA and Boygenius, while Kylie Minogue took home the Global Icon Award, as had already been announced.

The ceremony was hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, with Amfo telling RAYE following her wins: "There is no such thing as an overnight success, I am so proud of you."

But who else took home each of the prizes? Read on for a full list of all of the winners from this year's BRIT Awards.

More like this

BRIT Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominees

Album of the year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues - WINNER

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar

RAYE featuring 070 Shake - Escapism - WINNER

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE - WINNER

Group of the year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle - WINNER

Young Fathers

Best new artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE - WINNER

Yussef Dayes

International artist of the year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA - WINNER

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blink-182

Boygenius - WINNER

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song of the year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers - WINNER

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - Greedy

Tyla - Water

Best alternative/rock act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon - WINNER

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Best pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa - WINNER

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

CasIsDead - WINNER

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Best R&B act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE - WINNER

Sault

Best dance act

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris - WINNER

Fred again..

Romy

Rising star

The Last Dinner Party - WINNER

Caity Baser

Sekou

Songwriter of the year

RAYE - WINNER

Producer of the year

Chase and Status - WINNER

Global Icon

Kylie Minogue - WINNER

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.