The Songwriter of the Year Award was first introduced in 2022, and has previously been won by Ed Sheeran and Kid Harpoon.

RAYE said of her win: "I am so so honoured and blown away, honestly to be given this prestigious award for Songwriter of the Year, it is my very first BRIT award and I will treasure this trophy very much."

Raye Karwai Tang/WireImage

She continued: "I am so grateful to be recognised as a songwriter as this is a craft I am so passionate about and have been since I started my journey as a musician, and I’m very grateful to those who voted for me to have this award."

Other award winners to have been announced ahead of the ceremony include Chase & Status, who will take home this year’s Producer of the Year award, The Last Dinner Party, who won this year’s BRITs Rising Star award, and Kylie Minogue, who will be presented with the BRITs Global Icon award on the night.

As well as receiving the Songwriter of the Year Award, and waiting to hear how she fares in the other six categories in which she is nominated, RAYE will also be taking to the stage to perform.

She joins a line-up which includes Becky Hill X Chase & Status, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding, Dua Lipa, Jungle, Kylie Minogue, Rema and Tate McRae.

The ceremony will take place at The O2 arena, and will be hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, while Yinka Bokinni and Jack Saunders will present the red carpet for ITV2 and the aftershow for ITVX.

The BRIT Awards will air on Saturday 2nd March on ITV1 and ITVX from 8:30pm. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.

