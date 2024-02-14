With an impressive list of nominees, it's set to be a truly exciting night.

Here's how you can watch the BRIT Awards 2024, and who will be performing this year.

The BRIT Awards 2024 are taking place at The O2 Arena on Saturday 2nd March, with three new hosts leading the night of musical celebration.

How to watch BRIT Awards 2024

For those tuning in at home, they will be able to watch the awards show on ITV1 and ITVX.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on both channels from The O2 Arena, with timings yet to be announced.

This page will be updated once the schedule has been confirmed.

BRIT Awards 2024 hosts

BRITs 2024 hosts.

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp will be joining forces to host this year's award ceremony.

Many viewers will remember that the trio hosted the red carpet show for ITV2 last year, but now they will be taking centre stage for the main BRITs show.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment commissioning, said: "Clara, Maya and Roman are an exceptional trio, and it is fantastic to have them all at the helm for this year's BRIT Awards.

"The show remains hugely popular, particularly amongst our 16-34 audience, and we look forward to another epic celebration of music."

BRIT Awards 2024 performances

So far, Dua Lipa and RAYE have been announced as the performers at the BRIT Awards 2024.

The singers are among the nominees for this year's coveted awards, along with Arlo Parks, Blur, Calvin Harris, Central Cee, Dave, Fred Again, Jessie Ware, J Hus, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, The Rolling Stones, SZA, Taylor Swift and Young Fathers.

Kylie Minogue will also be performing, and said she "can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage".

We'll be sure to update this page once more performances are announced.

Who designed the BRIT Awards 2024 trophy?

Rachel Jones. JM Enternational

It was announced last year that British visual artist Rachel Jones had designed this year's BRIT Awards trophy.

Speaking of being asked to design the prize, Jones said: "There's such a major legacy around the position of being asked to design the award, so it was a huge honour to be chosen for this year.

"Designing the award is especially exciting because people will be able to see my interest in working with other mediums.

"I don't want to be known as just a 'painter', and having collaborated recently with a composer and a poet on my opera [Joseph Howard and Victoria Adukwei for Hey, Maudie], I'm finally starting to enter different spaces and develop new perspectives on my work.

"It's really incredible that this is part of that journey."

Who received the BRITs Global Icon Award in 2024?

Kylie Minogue. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

International superstar Kylie Minogue will be awarded the BRITs Global Icon Award at this year's ceremony.

She said: "I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists.

"The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart.

"I have some amazing memories from the awards over the years, and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at The O2!"

The BRIT Awards will air on Saturday 2nd March on ITV1 and ITVX.

