Other nominees include the hyper-successful Taylor Swift, the critically acclaimed Lana Del Rey, iconic groups such as Blur and Blink-182, and pop stars such as Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, and pop icon Kylie Minogue.

The awards ceremony will take place on 2nd March 2024 and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.

So, which gongs are these much-adored artists nominated for? Here's the full list of nominations below.

BRIT Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominees

Album of the year

Blur - The Ballad of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard

Little Simz - No Thank You

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

Song of the year

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle

Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar

RAYE featuring 070 Shake - Escapism

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

Artist of the year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Group of the year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

Best new artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

International artist of the year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International group of the year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

International song of the year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - Greedy

Tyla - Water

Best alternative/rock act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

Best pop act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Best hip-hop/grime/rap act

CasIsDead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Best R&B act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

Sault

Best dance act

Barry Can't Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Rising star

The Last Dinner Party - WINNERS

Caity Baser

Sekou

