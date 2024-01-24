BRIT Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominees led by RAYE
RAYE leads the nominations with a record-breaking number in as the awards approach.
The list of nominations is finally in for the BRIT Awards 2024.
Singer-songwriter RAYE leads the list of artists, boasting seven nominations - a record-breaking number for a single artist in a single year.
Other nominees include the hyper-successful Taylor Swift, the critically acclaimed Lana Del Rey, iconic groups such as Blur and Blink-182, and pop stars such as Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, and pop icon Kylie Minogue.
The awards ceremony will take place on 2nd March 2024 and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX.
So, which gongs are these much-adored artists nominated for? Here's the full list of nominations below.
BRIT Awards 2024 nominations: Full list of nominees
Album of the year
- Blur - The Ballad of Darren
- J Hus - Beautiful and Brutal Yard
- Little Simz - No Thank You
- RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
Song of the year
- Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- Cassö, Raye and D-Block Europe - Prada
- Central Cee - Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- J Hus ft Drake - Who Told You
- Kenya Grace - Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress - Boy's a Liar
- RAYE featuring 070 Shake - Escapism
- Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy ft Debbie - Firebabe
- Switch Disco and Ella Henderson - React
- Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
Artist of the year
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- J Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
Group of the year
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Jungle
- Young Fathers
Best new artist
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- RAYE
- Yussef Dayes
International artist of the year
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
International group of the year
- Blink-182
- Boygenius
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
International song of the year
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
- David Kushner - Daylight
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy - Giving Me
- Libianca - People
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
- Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema - Calm Down
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Tate McRae - Greedy
- Tyla - Water
Best alternative/rock act
- Blur
- Bring Me The Horizon
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
Best pop act
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
Best hip-hop/grime/rap act
- CasIsDead
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
Best R&B act
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- RAYE
- Sault
Best dance act
- Barry Can't Swim
- Becky Hill
- Calvin Harris
- Fred again..
- Romy
Rising star
- The Last Dinner Party - WINNERS
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
