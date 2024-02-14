BRIT Awards 2024 line-up – Who is performing?
It'll be a night to remember!
The BRIT Awards are back for another year, and with record-breaking nominations, a brand new trophy and three new hosts, everyone is desperate to know who will be performing at the coveted awards ceremony.
Hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp, the star-studded night is set to take place at The O2 Arena on Saturday 2nd March, and will be broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.
As ever, a number of singers will take to the stage to perform, but so far only three singers have been announced - with more expected to follow.
So, who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2024? Read on to find out more.
BRIT Awards 2024 performer line-up
Here's the performer line-up for the BRIT Awards 2024 so far. Read on to find out more about the acts.
More like this
- Dua Lipa
- RAYE
- Kylie Minogue
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa was the first artist to be announced as performing at the BRIT Awards 2024.
She received three nominations at this year's awards, including Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year with Mastercard.
In the past, the singer has won six BRIT Awards, including British Female Solo Artist and British Single of the Year.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
RAYE
RAYE broke records after being revealed as the most nominated artist ever at the BRIT Awards, with a total of seven nominations for a truly astounding year in music.
The BRIT School alumnus will be performing on the main stage this year, and could possibly be on the stage more than once with her variety of nominations.
She is nominated for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act and for Song of the Year with Mastercard.
"I am completely floored to be recognised seven times this year," the singer said in a statement.
"I was a BRIT school student and I remember how deeply I dreamed of one day being recognised at the BRITs. I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened, to be honest."
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue is the latest singer to be announced as performing at the BRITs.
The news of her performance came after it was revealed she would be presented with the Global Icon award.
"I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists," Minogue said.
"The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart.
"I have some amazing memories from the awards of the years and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at The O2!"
This page will be updated as and when more performers are announced.
The BRIT Awards will air on Saturday 2nd March on ITV1 and ITVX.
Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.