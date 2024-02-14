As ever, a number of singers will take to the stage to perform, but so far only three singers have been announced - with more expected to follow.

So, who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2024? Read on to find out more.

BRIT Awards 2024 performer line-up

Here's the performer line-up for the BRIT Awards 2024 so far. Read on to find out more about the acts.

Dua Lipa

RAYE

Kylie Minogue

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Dua Lipa was the first artist to be announced as performing at the BRIT Awards 2024.

She received three nominations at this year's awards, including Artist of the Year, Pop Act and Song of the Year with Mastercard.

In the past, the singer has won six BRIT Awards, including British Female Solo Artist and British Single of the Year.

RAYE

RAYE. Karwai Tang/WireImage

RAYE broke records after being revealed as the most nominated artist ever at the BRIT Awards, with a total of seven nominations for a truly astounding year in music.

The BRIT School alumnus will be performing on the main stage this year, and could possibly be on the stage more than once with her variety of nominations.

She is nominated for Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act and for Song of the Year with Mastercard.

"I am completely floored to be recognised seven times this year," the singer said in a statement.

"I was a BRIT school student and I remember how deeply I dreamed of one day being recognised at the BRITs. I am currently a mess of overwhelming emotions and confusion as to how this even happened, to be honest."

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue. Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

Kylie Minogue is the latest singer to be announced as performing at the BRITs.

The news of her performance came after it was revealed she would be presented with the Global Icon award.

"I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists," Minogue said.

"The UK has always been a home from home, so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart.

"I have some amazing memories from the awards of the years and I can't wait to be back on the BRITs stage. See you at The O2!"

This page will be updated as and when more performers are announced.

The BRIT Awards will air on Saturday 2nd March on ITV1 and ITVX.

