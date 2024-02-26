Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's launch, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed there will be two live evictions a week. "We're gonna get double the time," Best said.

Odudu explained: "Every time on the last series, we'd be like, 'Oh my gosh'. A week fell like a lifetime. Whereas now, [it's] midweek".

The star-studded Celebrity Big Brother line-up is set to be revealed during its first live show on Monday 4th March, in which the famous faces will become isolated from the outside world as they leave their lives of luxuries behind.

Late & Live will also return this series, and will once again be the only place to watch the evictees first live interviews, and the hosts have already teased potential guests.

"I can't wait for that," Odudu told RadioTimes.com and other press. "[There will be] just a whole plethora of celebrity guests on our coach."

ITV has remained tight-lipped about who will step into the iconic house, but speculation has been rife. Just some of the rumoured celebrities include the likes of Levi Roots, Chloe Burrows and Louis Walsh.

Fans will have to be patient, though, as will be revealed in just one week!

Celebrity Big Brother will start on Monday 4th March at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

