The couple reunited in early 2023, and have been very loved up ever since, sharing super cute posts on Instagram, TikTok and more.

They've also been snapped out and about on many occasions, including the Fashion Awards in December 2023.

So how long have Maya Jama and Stormzy been together?

Read on for everything you need to know about the couple including when they first met and the latest on their relationship.

Maya Jama and Stormzy relationship timeline

Maya and Stormzy get back together – 2023

Rumours of a reconciliation began swirling when Maya and Stormzy were spotted at his headline gig at All Points East festival in East London over August bank holiday weekend.

They were then pictured together holding hands in Greece, confirming that they were back on.

On 7th October, they made their relationship Instagram official official as Maya shared a picture of Stormzy collecting her from the airport on her Instagram story.

They've been inseparable ever since, sharing loved up posts on their respective social media accounts and attending numerous events together.

On 23rd November 2023, the couple stepped out together to attend British Vogue's Forces for Change party. This was their first public appearance since rekindling their romance.

Maya and Stormzy. Getty Images

Maya starts dating Ben Simmons - 2021

In July 2021, Maya Jama went public with her relationship with Australian NBA basketball player Ben Simmons. They became engaged after just five months.

The pair split a year later in August 2022. It came as Maya landed a presenting gig on Love Island, taking over from Laura Whitmore.

Stormzy opens up about the split - 2020

A year after their break-up, Stormzy opened up about their relationship in several interviews. Speaking to Charlamagne tha God in a YouTube interview, he said: "I've never loved anyone how I've loved her… I would love to be the man who she needs, I would love to do all the things that make this work. I want to marry her, I want to have her children."

In 2021, Maya admitted to feeling nervous about the public attention surrounding hers and Stormzy's relationship, saying: "It makes me nervous about who I'm going to be with next, because if they aren't in the public eye already, maybe they're going to be brought into it.

"It's made me extra careful. I was 20 when I got into that [with Stormzy]. Now life is different. Even social media is bigger. It's going to be harder to keep things private but I'll do my best."

Maya Jama and Stormzy split - 2019

In August 2018, it was reported that the couple had split after four years together.

At the time, a representative for Maya shared the statement: "Maya has moved out of their home in south west London. The decision isn't one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end. She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now."

Later down the line, Stormzy admitted that he made "mistakes", dedicating an apology song to Jama titled Lessons on his album Heavy is The Head, which was released in December 2019.

At the time, Jama deleted all their Instagram posts together.

"Supremely cool pair" - 2018

Stormzy and Maya at his birthday party in 2018. Getty Images

In 2018, the couple landed their first joint interview for the February issue of Vogue US, in which they were dubbed "a supremely cool pair".

Later that year, in an interview with OK Magazine, Jama gushed about their relationship, saying: "It just works, I don't think there's a recipe for good relationships.

"Obviously you've got to work at things as well, not everything is just smooth sailing the whole time."

Stormzy hints at future engagement - 2017

Maya and Stormzy in 2017. Getty Images

In one interview with The Mirror in 2017, Stormzy hinted that he was thinking of proposing, saying: "I'm still so young but I want to propose, it's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best."

Maya appears in Stormzy's music video - 2016

A year into their relationship, Stormzy penned his first song to Maya titled Birthday Girl. Jama even starred in the video, with Stormzy explaining that the song was "for the Mrs".

Jama responded by telling Vogue it's "the nicest present you can get from someone because it lasts forever". A year later, in 2017, Jama also starred in the video for his critically-acclaimed single Big For Your Boots on his debut album.

Maya and Stormzy start dating - 2015

Stormzy and Maya Jama attending the Rinse FM 20th Birthday Anniversary Dinner in December 2014.

The duo first got together in 2015 when Maya was 20 and Stormzy, full name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, was 21.

They were both at the start of their careers as presenter and rapper, and had what Maya described as a very "normal" relationship.

"We just had a normal relationship. We met when we were like 20 before anyone cared about us. So then it was just a normal relationship.

"Basically, I always said it was like a normal relationship but people wanted to look at it more and talk about it more," Maya explained during an episode of Shopping With Keith Lemon in 2020.

