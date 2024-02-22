After opening earlier this month, the show has already had dozens of rave reviews – including a five-star write up from our very own sci-fi editor.

Based on an 1882 Norwegian play written by Henrik Ibsen and more recently reimagined by German director Thomas Ostermeier, the story follows a medical officer charged with inspecting the public baths of his local town, but when he finds the water to be contaminated, he learns just how dangerous the truth can be.

Throughout the show, Smith is joined by a small cast of just seven, including Jessica Brown Findlay, Paul Hilton and *spoiler alert* an actual German Shepherd. Plus, its staging and set-up are truly a wonder to behold.

Here's how you can grab tickets to see the show live.

Buy An Enemy of the People tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy An Enemy of the People tickets at TodayTix

When and where is Matt Smith performing on the West End?

Zachary Hart as Billing, Jessica Brown Findlay as Katharina Stockmann, Matt Smith as Dr Stockmann and Shubham Saraf as Hovstad in An Enemy of the People. Manuel Harlan

An Enemy of the People has now extended its run until 13th April 2024. The show is running at the Duke of York's Theatre with performances every Monday to Saturday.

To get there, all you have to do is head to Leicester Square, on the Northern and Piccadilly lines, or walk over from Charing Cross, which is on the Northern and Bakerloo Line as well as Southeastern Rail.

How much do An Enemy of the People tickets cost?

Thanks to the extension, there are now Enemy of the People tickets available from just £20. But bear in mind that these will be bought up quickly, after that, you're more likely to pay upwards of £60 for a seat.

How to get An Enemy of the People tickets

Tickets are on sale now at ATG Tickets and TodayTix. Remember that the show is unbelievably popular so you'll need to get over there sharpish if you want a spot.

Buy An Enemy of the People tickets at ATG Tickets

Buy An Enemy of the People tickets at TodayTix

