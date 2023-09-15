The show will be heading to over 20 theatres during its 10-month run, including the Manchester Opera House, the Wales Millennium Centre, the Edinburgh Playhouse, and more.

After originally touring the UK in 2018 and 2019, this family hit is returning with a brand-new cast that includes CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual as the scatterbrained lemur King Julian.

Zeroual is probably best known for coming runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing in 2019, and on the topic of the upcoming show he said: “I’m really excited, I love the film dearly, it’s one of my favourites. King Julien is such an iconic character I’m looking forward to getting down and ‘winding my body!’ to Move it Move it!”

Zeroual will be joined by a stellar cast of musical theatre actors, such as Joseph Hewlett as Alex, Francisco Gomes as Marty, Joshua Oakes-Rogers as Melman and Jarnéia Richard-Noel as Gloria. Plus, superb puppetry, choreography, and original set design.

The story follows four New York Central Zoo animals, who suddenly find their lives of blissful captivity and adoring crowds turned upside down when they end up on a boat to “the wild”. Then, when they land on the strange land of King Julien, the craziness dials up even more.

So, if you want to get tickets to the best island party around, then just smile and wave, smile and wave, as we tell you more.

Where can I see Madagascar the Musical in the UK and Ireland?

Alex the Lion and co will be bringing their best moves to over 20 venues across the UK and Ireland. Kicking off in Plymouth this October, the tour will travel on to the likes of Liverpool, Dublin and London before finishing up next August in Aberdeen. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

How much do Madagascar the Musical UK tour tickets cost?

Ticket prices will vary depending on where you sit and which venue you go to. However, on average, the cost starts at around £13 for a spot in the circle and goes up to £50 for prime seats in the stalls.

How to get tickets to Madagascar the Musical UK tour

Most of the Madagascar tour dates are on sale at ATG Tickets. For the others, you’ll need to head over to Ticketmaster, or the respective venue sites.

