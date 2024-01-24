But with Suki and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) involved in a major cover-up over an attack on nasty Nish at Christmas, and the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Suki has got away with a lot in the process.

Therefore, Suki was concerned to hear that Stacey had told Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) all about Nish's attempt to kill Eve last year.

After spending the night with Kat, Nish joined her at the Slater home, and he asked Suki to attend mediation talks with their son Vinny (Shiv Jalota).

More like this

Suki confided in Eve that Nish was using Kat, and Eve urged her to get the divorce underway so they could be free of her ex.

But when Suki was accosted by family friend Barminder (Amina Zia), she failed to introduce Eve as her girlfriend.

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin looking at Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

Eventually, Suki admitted to Barminder that she had left Nish, and the other woman was supportive.

But the day took a turn when Barminder approached Nish and told him not to blame himself for the split.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Humiliated, Nish changed the plans for the mediation, while Suki had a heart to heart with Eve, who understood just how tough it was to adjust to coming out.

Suki agreed to have talks with Nish, but she was thrown when the giani (Haqi Ali) arrived and Nish outed her sexuality!

The Panesars' row moved onto the street, where Eve was outraged to hear Nish's treatment of her soulmate.

Suki maintained that, despite Nish's constant efforts to shame her, she would find a way through to be proud of who she was - but Nish insisted he would drag her through the courts.

Navin Chowdhry as a smug Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

Nish also claimed that he was getting his memory back over the events of Christmas, adding that he would take Suki for everything she has.

"Bring. It. On," replied Suki. But how much does Nish really know about The Six's secrets?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

Read more:

EastEnders spoilers - 29th January - 1st February

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.