Now newcomer Charlie Suff will be taking on the role of Linda’s ‘sausage’ as he makes a return from Manchester after over five years away.

Speaking about joining the cast of EastEnders, Charlie Suff said: "I’m so delighted to be joining such an iconic programme - EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up.

"Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can’t wait to explore.

"I’ve found EastEnders to be the most kind and loving space to work in, and I already feel like one of the family."

EastEnders Charlie Suff poses for a headshot photo. Yellow Belly

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw, added: "I’m delighted to welcome Charlie Suff to the role of Johnny Carter.

"Although we haven’t seen Johnny on the Square in almost five years, his character remains linked to the show and its most iconic venue, The Queen Vic.

"Since his short time away, the Carter family dynamics have changed significantly, and it’s safe to say that Johnny will be returning to a very different Walford than the one he left."



Johnny’s biggest storylines in the show included his emotional coming out story in 2014 and then when he was accidentally shot during his second stint by Ted Murray and survived.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.