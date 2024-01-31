In the episode airing on Thursday 1st February 2024, Denise seeks some clarity from Lucas, having been advised by oblivious Pastor Clayton (Howard Saddler) to confide in someone who understands how she's feeling.

With Denise having almost killed Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) at Christmas, before helping to cover up the murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), she's now suffering from hallucinations of Keanu.

Will Denise get the clarity she needs? BBC

As these pictures show, Lucas appears confused by Denise's visit; but will she confess to him? And is Lucas the right person to help her as she spirals in the wake of The Six's actions?

Lucas was last seen in 2021. After kidnapping Denise for a second time, Lucas showed some humanity at the last minute when he took the fall for their daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), who was mixed up in drug smuggling.

How will Chelsea react if she finds out that Lucas is potentially back in her fragile mother's life? And can she convince Denise to seek help from a medical professional, rather than the convicted murderer who made her life hell?

EastEnders airs these scenes from 6am on BBC iPlayer and 7.30pm on BBC One on Thursday 1st February.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

