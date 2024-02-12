However, according to a new column Robson penned for the Daily Mail, she could have a fully-fledged role on EastEnders at some point, as she expresses no intention of retiring from acting.

Robson wrote: "One of the [EastEnders] producers came up to me recently and asked why I’d never been on the show. 'Because you ain't f***ing asked me!' I told him. He said they would have to do something about that."

It appears that nothing is set in stone just yet, so fans of the talent should take these comments with a pinch of salt for the time being, with Robson herself concluding: "You never know! I think I’d be quite good on there, don’t you?"

The actor is indeed a Londoner, having grown up in the northern borough of Islington, so it isn't hard to imagine her rubbing shoulders with the larger-than-life personalities in Albert Square.

Robson will celebrate her 66th birthday next month, but told fans she isn't considering retirement out of fear it would leave her "bored out of my mind".

EastEnders is currently dealing with the fallout from Christmas Day's revelations around 'The Six', a group of women involved in a recent murder, while a hard-hitting storyline revolving around George Knight (Colin Salmon) has also garnered attention.

As we await further updates on Robson's potential EastEnders casting, fans can continue to catch her on ITV's Loose Women, alongside the likes of Nadia Sawalha, Coleen Nolan and Stacey Solomon.

