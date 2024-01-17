At the same time, Denise's marriage is hanging by a thread after husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) had a fling with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) – another member of The Six!

Denise suggested that she and Jack attended marriage guidance; but once there, Denise zoned out and wasn't even listening as Jack explained how guilty he felt for cheating and how their troubles had affected him.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

At home, Jack confronted Denise over her attitude during the session, and she suggested it might have been too soon to discuss their problems.

Meanwhile, with Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) having learned about the therapy session, she told the other women that Denise might end up revealing too much, leading detective Jack to get suspicious.

Four of The Six meet to discuss Denise's behaviour in EastEnders. BBC

And when Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) relayed that Denise visited Nish to find out what he remembered, the panic within the group deepened.

Stacey bumped into Jack and tried to fish for information from the marriage guidance meeting, and Jack explained that he didn't believe Denise had truly forgiven him for their night of passion.

But will he realise what she's really holding back, or can The Six keep their misdeeds under wraps?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.