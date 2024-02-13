After finding out that his rapist uncle, Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), is back in town, Johnny was determined to support his mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and stop her from drinking.

He suggested they bake a birthday cake for Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) together, but Linda was soon tempted to go in search of anything alcoholic.

At the Minute Mart, Johnny's presence prevented Linda from giving in – but on shift at The Vic, she started drinking once more.

As Gina's party got underway, Johnny told Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) he was going to step up for his mum.

But when a drunk Linda dropped Gina's cake, and Gina laughed, Johnny angrily shouted her down, having noticed Gina being friendly with Dean, and learned that she had briefly dated him.

Johnny made a scene as he blamed everyone for not taking a stand against Dean, adding that as far as he could see, Dean was the root of all his mum's problems. Of course, little does Johnny know that Linda is also struggling under the weight of her killer actions on Christmas Day.

In the Square, Callum and Ben checked on Johnny, admitting they understood his fury over Dean and concern for Linda, but it was difficult to know what to do about it.

Ben, understanding Linda's trauma more than anyone in the group, quietly offered to help get rid of Dean. Callum protested, but Ben pointed out that Linda shouldn't have to see her attacker every day.

With that, police detective Callum agreed to be involved, but insisted that they weren't to do anything illegal. What will they do to get rid of Dean?

Anyone affected by Linda's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling their 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

