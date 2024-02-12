As George prepared to attend a celebration for adoptive father Eddie Knight's (Christopher Fairbank) award win, he was nervous to return to the scene of his childhood.

Daughters Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina (Francesca Henry) offered to attend with him, and fiancée Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) neglected her daughter Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) troubles to join them.

Eddie warned his friends to behave in front of his son and granddaughters, not wanting George to "smell a rat".

His wife Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) was similarly concerned as the couple held an ulterior motive, though she cared more for her loved ones' feelings.

As George was welcomed home with open arms, Eddie played nice and showcased his son's boxing prizes, but furtively told Gloria they'd do well to "keep George sweet".

The evening seemed to be going well, despite some lewd jokes from Eddie's pals. George confided in Elaine that perhaps his dad had always been proud and loved him after all.

But the party took a turn when Gerald (Geoff McGivern) commented that the jury were going to love George.

George pressed him to explain himself, prompting Gerald to reveal that Eddie was to be tried in court for a racially motivated murder, and needed to prove he's not racist.

Gerald added that Eddie was relying on George to be a character witness, hoping to make the jury question why Eddie would kill a Black man when his own son is a person of colour.

As George reeled in shock, it sets the stage for a standalone extended episode later this week, which sees him finally hear answers over his childhood.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

