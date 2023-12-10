Eddie and Gloria are the adoptive parents of Queen Vic pub patriarch and former professional boxer George Knight (Colin Salmon), who arrived in Walford in June 2023 with daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

George has not seen his adoptive parents in over a decade and when they arrive it soon becomes clear that Eddie and Gloria are hiding a secret.

Speaking about Eddie and Gloria, executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We’re absolutely delighted to welcome the legendary and immensely talented actors, Christopher and Elizabeth, to the EastEnders family as they bring to life the characters of Gloria and Eddie.

"Although currently set to join for a short stint, Gloria and Eddie are thrust into the heart of the drama as they try to reconnect with their son but it soon becomes apparent why George has kept his distance."

Christopher Fairbank as Eddie Knight, Colin Salmon as George Knight, and Elizabeth Counsell as Gloria Knight in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a statement, Elizabeth Counsell said: "I can honestly say it has been an absolute joy. The cast and all of the team behind the scenes at EastEnders are brilliant and have been so welcoming.

"Colin and I actually worked together before, and who would have thought that I’d be playing his mum almost thirty years later!"

Meanwhile, Christopher Fairbank added: "I can’t tell you how thrilled I am to join the cast of EastEnders. Everyone has been so welcoming, and it’s been fantastic to meet and work with the brilliant actors involved in the show."

Fairbank is best known for his role in the classic sitcom Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. He has also appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as television roles in Andor, Sherwood, Doctor Who, and Sherwood.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Counsell is best known for her role in the BBC classic Brush Strokes and her stage work.

(L-R): Molly Rainford as Anna Knight, Francesca Henry as Gina Knight, Colin Salmon as George Knight, Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock, and Kellie Bright as Linda Carter embrace in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The character George is currently engaged to Queen Vic landlady Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) but is also the ex-husband of iconic character Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), who was presumed dead until an episode earlier this year when she was unveiled as the true identity of George's missing wife Rose.

Earlier this year, executive producer Chris Clenshaw had teased to RadioTimes.com: "I don't want to say too much. In 2024, we’ve got a big Knight storyline.

“And yeah, I can confirm that we will see more Knights very early in 2024."

How will Eddie and Gloria fit in when they arrive in Walford, and what secrets could they bring?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

