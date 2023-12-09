The BBC said in a statement: "EastEnders is a fictional drama that has a rich history of tackling sensitive issues and Linda's story is one of these. Since Linda's rape storyline aired in September 2014, viewers have been aware that Dean has never admitted his guilt.

"Whilst dramas often portray situations that may not be the same as real life, we believe our audience know to expect such storylines and, we are also confident that regular EastEnders viewers will be aware that these scenes will form part of a bigger storyline where the issue will be tackled again."

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans currently consider Dean to be one of the prime candidates to be the dead body during this year's Christmas storyline, which the show has been building to all year.

However, Keanu Taylor star Danny Walters has teased that the body might not even be that of someone connected to the six women standing around it.

He said: "I think there are multiple characters that are potential players for the cufflinks. This is what’s great about the storyline, there’s so many players involved, and anyone attached to those six women, or maybe not even attached to those six women; it could be any of us."

Fans think that a recent storyline may have even confirmed the presence of a seventh woman surrounding the body, with an additional ring of a bell perhaps hinting towards a surprise twist.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

