Many viewers quite rightly think he could be the victim as a result of his hideous behaviour - and the evidence leading to Dean being the dead body is certainly convincing.

Actor Di Angelo agrees - read on for what he had to say to press including RadioTimes.com below.

Dean made a surprise return to Albert Square on Halloween and he has been causing upset ever since. Can you tease what’s in store for his character as we lead up to Christmas?

Di Angelo: Dean is very much back in the Square now, trying to make his business work and take care of his sick daughter. He’s trying his hardest to integrate into the community and make his business work.

Will Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) be delivered a violent comeuppance? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Where do we find Dean at this point in the storyline and how is he feeling?

Di Angelo: Dean very much thinks he’s innocent – he truly believes that, so he is surprised that people who did believe him before now don’t. So he’s having to deal with that, and he is finding that the people of Walford are standing behind Linda, so he wants to change their mind. He doesn’t have a choice, he needs his life in Walford to work.

What has it been like working on this storyline since your return?

Di Angelo: As a child, EastEnders was part of Christmas Day. It was part of the festivities just as much as the Queen’s speech. The day was as much about turkey as it was the EastEnders Christmas episode, and EastEnders itself isn’t just a TV show, it’s an institution - I’m always very proud to be a part of that.

(L-R) Scott Maslen as Jack Branning, Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar, Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks, Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor, Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulait, and Brian Conley as Tom "Rocky" Cotton all pose for EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you think Dean will be wearing the dreaded cufflinks at Christmas?

Di Angelo: If anyone deserves to wear the cufflinks, its Dean, but I think the more people that have those cufflinks in the lead-up to Christmas, the better…

Read more:

