EastEnders spoilers: Sharon and Keanu wedding first look photos
The pair hide two huge secrets that could destroy everything.
First-look images have been released for the wedding of Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor in EastEnders.
The BBC One soap has released photos from the much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, which will air on Monday 25th December 2023 at 9.45pm.
The images show Sharon (Letitia Dean) walking up the aisle on the wedding day accompanied by her young son Albie Watts.
However, the bride is hiding a whopping secret: Albie is not the son of groom Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and is instead the son of Sharon's ex-husband, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).
We can see that Sharon does make it to the altar and prepares to exchange her vows with Keanu, but will all go to plan?
Of course, fans also know that Keanu is hiding a secret of his own: before his reconciliation with Sharon, Keanu staged Albie's kidnapping after he failed to flee the country with his son to avoid Sharon moving to Abu Dhabi.
Eventually, Albie was returned after Phil provided ransom money for him, but Keanu's mother and accomplice Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) kept the money.
Last week, Phil learned of Karen's involvement and exposed her in the Queen Vic, with Keanu pinning the blame solely on her and she fell on her sword for her son.
Shunned by the community and with Phil baying for blood and Sharon contemplating involving the police, Karen decided to flee with the money and her grandchildren Mia and Mackenzie Atkins.
In the end, despite initially rejecting the offer to join her, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) professed his love for Karen and departed alongside her and their grandchildren, along with his daughter Bailey Baker.
Following this, Keanu is left to deal with the ramifications of his family leaving and his sister Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) has disowned him for his actions.
As if those two huge secrets weren't enough drama for the wedding day, that flash-forward back in February to Christmas 2023 confirmed that one man will end up dead surrounded by Sharon in her wedding gown and five other women.
Could these secrets lead to murder?
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
