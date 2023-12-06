EastEnders airs explosive Queen Vic scenes in early BBC iPlayer release
Spoiler warning for episode airing on Wednesday 6th December 2023.
Spoiler warning for Wednesday 6th December 2023 episode of EastEnders, released at 6am on BBC iPlayer and will air at 7.30pm on BBC One.
EastEnders has aired explosive scenes in the Queen Vic as Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) discovered the ransom money he paid for Albie Watts's return from his kidnappers at the Taylor home.
After being armed with photographic evidence that the Taylor family were involved in Albie's disappearance with help from his sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), Phil attempted to gain more proof by stealing the keys to the Arches to search for the money.
Phil was stopped by his wife Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) who offered some wise words about the likely location of the money, Phil headed over to the Taylor flat but was greeted by Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) in drag as his alter-ego Tara Misu.
Revealing that Karen was not there, Felix encouraged Phil to return later and when Phil got threatening, Felix suggested he'd fight him in drag and film it to humiliate Phil, sending him in packing.
Phil then enlisted his stepson Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) to infiltrate the flat and search for the money under the guise of visiting Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes), Tommy eventually snuck into Karen's bedroom and found the money before fleeing after he was interrupted by Felix who was shocked to see the cash.
Tommy returned home and relayed the information to Phil about the money, who then headed over to the Queen Vic to find Sharon and the Taylors.
In the Queen Vic, a jubilant Sharon announced to Keanu, his mother, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) that she and Keanu would be marrying on Christmas Day.
Then, Phil entered, flanked by Kat, and in front of a crowded pub he proclaimed that Albie had been with the Taylor family the whole time and revealed Karen was in possession of the ransom money.
Will the Taylors find a way out of this one?
Regardless of the secret of the kidnapping, Sharon is hiding a secret of her own: Phil is Albie's biological father, not Keanu.
Read more:
- EastEnders winter preview 2023: Chris Clenshaw on Christmas, exits, returns
- EastEnders confirms Johnny Carter return with new recast actor
- Does the EastEnders Christmas trailer confirm there’s a seventh woman?
- EastEnders drops dramatic Christmas trailer with violent Kathy Cotton
- EastEnders couple face split after outburst in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs dramatic Christmas teaser for Sharon
- EastEnders boss explains Dean Wicks return to Walford in Halloween shock
- EastEnders boss teases "huge consequences" for Reiss Colwell lie
- EastEnders' Lauren Branning "won’t be returning on her own", teases soap boss
- EastEnders confirms festive "miracle" for Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.