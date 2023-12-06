After being armed with photographic evidence that the Taylor family were involved in Albie's disappearance with help from his sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), Phil attempted to gain more proof by stealing the keys to the Arches to search for the money.

Phil was stopped by his wife Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) who offered some wise words about the likely location of the money, Phil headed over to the Taylor flat but was greeted by Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) in drag as his alter-ego Tara Misu.

Revealing that Karen was not there, Felix encouraged Phil to return later and when Phil got threatening, Felix suggested he'd fight him in drag and film it to humiliate Phil, sending him in packing.

Phil then enlisted his stepson Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) to infiltrate the flat and search for the money under the guise of visiting Bailey Baker (Kara-Leah Fernandes), Tommy eventually snuck into Karen's bedroom and found the money before fleeing after he was interrupted by Felix who was shocked to see the cash.

Will Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) believe that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters, right) was responsible as her ex Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) says? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Tommy returned home and relayed the information to Phil about the money, who then headed over to the Queen Vic to find Sharon and the Taylors.

In the Queen Vic, a jubilant Sharon announced to Keanu, his mother, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) that she and Keanu would be marrying on Christmas Day.

Then, Phil entered, flanked by Kat, and in front of a crowded pub he proclaimed that Albie had been with the Taylor family the whole time and revealed Karen was in possession of the ransom money.

Will the Taylors find a way out of this one?

Regardless of the secret of the kidnapping, Sharon is hiding a secret of her own: Phil is Albie's biological father, not Keanu.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.