The money is in the possession of Keanu's mother Karen (Lorraine Stanley), who collected Albie from her oblivious brother-in-law Malcolm (Greg Haiste).

When Malcolm turned up at The Vic and heard that Albie was 'missing' on bonfire night, the penny dropped and Keanu threatened Malcolm to keep quiet.

Meanwhile, Karen started spending Phil's money, much to Mitch Baker's (Roger Griffiths) disgust after he found out the truth. At The Vic for breakfast, Mitch walked out while Karen paid up for the food and grandson Mack wanted some new trainers.

Karen's sudden wealth was overheard by Phil, who commented how odd this was to wife Kat (Jessie Wallace). But the situation took another turn after Mitch confronted Keanu over his behaviour.

Keanu continued to justify his actions, and amid a tantrum, vowed to marry Sharon regardless of those holding him to account. A distracted Mitch then drove into fellow cabbie Harvey Monroe's (Ross Boatman) car, costing Kat and Phil's business money.

Without telling Mitch, Karen handed Kat a wad of cash and asked her not to tell Mitch, and when Kat showed Phil, he spotted that the notes bore the same markings he had given the cash he lent to Sharon.

Convinced he was onto the Taylors, Phil instructed Sam to do some digging.

It wasn't long before Sam showed Phil a photo on Malcolm's social media, showing Albie on the very same night that Sharon was going frantic about his disappearance.

"Gotcha!" exclaimed Phil. But how will he handle the situation - and how much worse will things be for Keanu when Phil inevitably learns that Albie is actually his son? And will Sharon discover what Keanu has done?

