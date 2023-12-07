But would The Six really have a good reason to kill him at Christmas? Well, probably.

RadioTimes.com and other press heard from Thiara about the run-up to the exciting storyline, and whether Ravi is the body.

Unlike many of the men in question, Ravi has made enemies with a number of the Walford women who find themselves in The Vic on Christmas Day. Can you unpick some of the drama your character has been involved in over the past year?

AT: Well, it’s been an eventful year for Ravi. We’ve seen him have issues with Sharon and Keanu with the drug storyline and Keanu being attacked by Ravi. We’ve got the big one with Suki and Denise. Suki being misled that she killed Ranveer, but actually, it was Ravi, and Kheerat took the fall.

This also brings in Stacey, because she lost her loved one, and then obviously the Denise affair, which blew up and had huge effects which remised across the whole Square. So Ravi is tied up with a lot of the women, which has been very eventful and interesting.

Aaron Thiara poses in a suit as Ravi Gulati. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Where do we find Ravi at this point in the storyline and how is he feeling?

AT: Ravi’s at a point where his conscience is taking over, and he’s thinking about who he wants as a person in comparison to his impulsive behaviour in the past. It’s a moment of growth for him, and he’s wanting to be his own man but he’s got caught up in this horrible situation with his dad pulling him in to it.

With that, it’s bought a whole heap of drama now, because he’s wanting to keep it all under wraps from Nish as well as from Suki, and I think he believes he can wipe the slate clean.

What has it been like to work on this storyline since February?

AT: It’s been more than brilliant. The chops and changes, the turns, the ups and downs for the character. For the audience, as well, to give them certain moments of colour where you go, 'Oh yep, it’s definitely going to be Ravi on the floor,' and others where they’ve gone, 'Oh, I’m not too sure.'

It’s been very interesting to play, and very exciting to play. Loads of different emotions, and with that, all of the drama that comes with it has been a real joy to play.

EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Do you think Ravi will be wearing the dreaded cufflinks at Christmas?

AT: I think there is every possibility of it...

