Tormented by the fact that he couldn't overpower Logan to save Yolande, who Denzel affectionately calls "Auntie Yo", he turned to boxing, encouraged by George Knight (Colin Salmon).

But while Denzel was warned about prioritising the gym over girlfriend Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), it looks like he will fall further into self-doubt over his image as his newfound obsession with exercise takes hold.

Early spoilers have already revealed that online trolls will mock Denzel's appearance after he films a fitness video. He then spots a post about anabolic steroids, and asks Yolande for money for a school trip.

Denzel is fixated on exercise and body image. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But Denzel will use the cash to buy steroids instead, and the storyline will explore his experience as well as that of those around him as he begins using steroids.

The aim for the BBC soap is to highlight the influence that social media has on Denzel's perception of his body image.

As a result, Denzel's mental health and his relationships will be impacted as he hides his use of steroids from those closest to him.

The teen also implements stricter exercise regimes and diet restrictions as he continues to suffer in silence.

EastEnders is working with charity With You to sensitively portray the experiences of young people with steroid use and self-esteem issues, and has also enlisted advice from experts with first-hand experience on the subject.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw commented: "It was imperative for us to work alongside With You and individuals with lived experiences of steroid usage to accurately present and portray Denzel’s storyline.

"Jaden’s [Ladega] performance has thoughtfully portrayed the isolating realities of a steroid dependency as we explore how social media has an impact on his perception of body image and the effects that anabolic steroid misuse are having on the youth of today."

Speaking about Denzel's storyline, Abigail Wilson, lead clinical pharmacist at With You, added: "It is really important that this type of storyline highlights the character's journey and the risks they may face in a realistic way.

"It has been amazing to work alongside the EastEnders team, and I really hope that this storyline will help and encourage people affected by similar challenges to access support, from With You or another substance misuse support service."

Denzel's dangerous decision to look into using steroids airs on Wednesday 6th March.

Anyone identifying with Denzel's story can find help via With You, which offers support on mental health and the dependency on alcohol and drugs.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

