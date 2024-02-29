Earlier in the week, the villain was left humiliated when Kat (Jessie Wallace), Suki (Balvinder Sopal), Eve (Heather Peace) and Stacey (Lacey Turner) foiled his plan to rinse Kat of her fortune.

But Nish always has another trick up his sleeve, and he called the police to say it was Stacey that attacked him on Christmas Day.

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

Ultimately, it caused Stacey to tell Jack the truth - that it was Denise who was behind Nish's attack.

Suki had a row with Stacey, who eventually kicked her out of the flat, and it forced Suki to consider a final truce with Nish once and for all.

But Nish's true colours are never hidden for long, and he soon started to attack her, before the Panesars ran in to save her.

Although they pushed Nish out, he returned shortly after and tried to make peace.

However, as he tried to evict Suki from his house, he soon found out the lease was put in her name by Masood, and to add salt to the wound, Vinny had signed over his share to her, too.

Fiery Ravi and Priya tried to get him to pack his bags but, unsurprisingly, Nish wouldn't go quietly, and Ravi had to haul him out and throw him on the street, in what was a very satisfying moment for EastEnders fans.

Is this the last we've seen of Nish? Or will he have one more trick up his sleeve?

