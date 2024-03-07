The father-to-be returned to Walford without pregnant partner Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) when she opted to stay in Milton Keynes to look out for teenager Britney Wainwright (Lola Campbell), who she wants to foster.

The couple remained at odds, and a drunk Zack made matters worse when he tried to kiss Whit's best friend Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa)!

The morning after, Lauren blanked Zack, who confided in boss Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) that Whitney was expecting his baby, and that he had just made a pass at her mate. Zack feared Whit finding out, but given no kiss had actually happened, Ravi urged him to ask Lauren to keep quiet.

More like this

In the café, Lauren revealed she hadn't yet spoken to Whitney, and Zack pleaded with her not to say anything about his error of judgement.

Lauren pointed out that Zack could have spent the night with Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) if she hadn't intervened, so what was to stop him straying behind Whit's back? Zack vowed that would never happen, and insisted that he couldn't lose his little family.

After saying she would think about what he had told her, Lauren was disgusted when she arrived at Walford East to witness chef Zack seemingly flirting with a female customer. Zack dismissed this as banter, but Lauren was fuming as she prepared to spill the beans to her long-time friend.

Ravi gave Zack the rest of the day off, advising him to tell Whitney the truth himself and in person; but first, Zack visited late baby daughter Peach's tree. Telling Peach that she was going to be a big sister, he revealed that he had messed up with Whitney and planned to put things right.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Lauren updated Penny on Zack's mistake, and Penny told her that she was overreacting and that telling Whit might cause her to go into early labour. Given food for thought, Lauren caught up with Zack just as he was leaving for Milton Keynes.

She explained that for the sake of Whitney and the baby, she had decided not to say anything after all - providing he behaved from now on. Relieved, Zack assured Lauren that he loved Whitney, before confirming that he would agree to foster Britney just to keep Whit happy.

Lauren warned Zack against doing so when his heart clearly wasn't in it, as Britney deserved more than that.

"You and Whit, you've bonded over this really traumatic stuff," Lauren added, referencing their loss of Peach, before discussing the baby they now had on the way. Lauren said that Zack and Whitney obviously didn't want the same things, and urged him not to rush into anything.

With Whitney due to make her exit very soon, will Zack come to realise that he and Whitney don't have a future as a couple?

Actress McGarty recently shared that EastEnders would air "drama, deceit and chaos" in Whitney's story, and it's safe to say that all three have very much been at the forefront of this week's episodes. So just how will Whit's final scenes play out?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.