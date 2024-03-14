EastEnders aired dramatic scenes for Denise Fox (Diane Parish) as she returned to Walford after a stay in a mental institution.

The BBC One soap saw the beloved character back on Albert Square after her psychotic episode last month which culminated in her being sectioned after Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) called mental health services.

Despite receiving treatment for her psychotic episode, Denise remained tight-lipped to the authorities and her family about the real cause of her mental decline: covering up killer Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) murder of Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and that she was the one who almost killed Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and her signature 'D' necklace was buried with Keanu's body beneath the cafe.

More like this

After having received messages from her loving eldest daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) about how missed she was, Denise discharged herself and was back home in Thursday's episode and immediately summoned the remaining members of the Six - not including the still-absent Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean, come back soon!) - to a meeting in the Queen Vic.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) was convinced to return to Walford after messages from her daughter Chelsea. BBC

While the rest of the ladies expressed their pleasure at Denise's recovery, she was - rightfully - very clear that she had felt abandoned and uncared for by all of them, prompting a prickly response from Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) to plead for no arguing.

Denise then made clear why she summoned them - she didn't say anything and she never will but she also doesn't want to have the women in her life any more than necessary for her mental health and happiness.

Advice was also delivered by Denise: imploring Linda to focus on her children, encouraging Suki to finally seize happiness with soulmate Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), and remarking that Kathy should be cared for by her kids and grandchildren.

However, despite Stacey's protestations that they shared a grandchild, Denise remained determined to cut Stacey out of her life as much as possible after her cheating with Denise's husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Of course, unbeknown to Denise, it wasn't a one-off and the pair only recently concluded their adulterous affair.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) isn't forgiving Stacey any time soon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Returning home, Denise was delighted to be reunited with Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and (Ricky Branning) before having an emotional conversation with Jack who begged her for answers and apologised for how he had failed her as a husband.

However, Jack (Maslen on top form) questioned Denise on some issues with the Six's stories about Christmas - if Denise hit Nish as Stacey revealed to him, then why would Keanu have fled Walford and why were his fingerprints on the champagne bottle? Branning detective skills finally working...

Denise then boldly revealed that she only struck Nish so violently because of her marital troubles with Jack and claimed she was thinking about Jack when she hit Nish, citing his emotional blackmail of her over Christmas.

Jack then tearfully professed his love for Denise - make your mind up, mate - and revealed that she intends to stay with him, prompting Jack to try and get Denise to confess to whatever else she is hiding to protect her future and his career.

Next week, Jack and Stacey are caught out. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Yet, as Jack pressed for more answers, an upset Denise delivered him an ultimatum: drop the case or lose her and their family.

Will Jack really back down now?

It seems that next week, Jack's prying helps to bring Denise and Stacey back together as allies and they plan a Branning-Slater family barbecue together.

The event leads to Stacey feeling guilty about her past behaviour and despite encouraging Denise to fight for her marriage, she shares a tender goodbye kiss with Jack in the garden - only to be caught out by Stacey's returned ex-husband Martin Fowler (James Bye).

As Stacey confesses all to Martin, will he remain quiet?

Anyone affected by Denise's story can visit Mind UK, where you can find support for psychosis, or call the helpline on 0300 123 3393.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.