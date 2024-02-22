Denise's Fox's (Diane Parish) battle with her mental health came to a heartbreaking head in the latest edition of EastEnders.

After driving away with panicking stepdaughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd), Denise ran off into the dark woods.

When a concerned man in a passing car stopped to help her, Denise hallucinated that he was Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) out to get her, and used her Bible as a shield to ward off "evil".

Back in the Square, Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) raised the alarm that her mum was missing and asked the locals to help.

Denise's ex-fiancé Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) offered to join the search, recalling his own breakdown some years earlier.

Chelsea spoke to Johnny about her mum's fear of him, but he declared that Denise was "delusional".

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) wondered why her son was so cold with Chelsea, and he remained certain that Denise had the missing murder weapon.

Meanwhile, Denise's husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) drove around looking for her, alongside his lover, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

As it finally dawned on Jack that Denise's behaviour wasn't all about him, and she was in fact very ill, he received a message from Amy, who was now wandering alone in the dark herself. After finding Amy, Jack reached Denise's side.

Still having visions of Johnny, a hysterical Denise gradually came to recognise Jack, as she told him that the devil was after her and she needed to run.

Jack convinced Denise he was on her side, and took her home, where Chelsea tried to comfort her. Jack allowed Denise to believe that he would join her in escaping, but in reality he hoped to care for her at home, despite Chelsea feeling they needed outside support.

At the Slaters', Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) suggested to Stacey that the women could look after Denise, but Stacey revealed the extent of her own ordeal with psychosis and insisted that Denise needed professional help.

Three people from the local mental health team arrived at the Fox-Branning house, explaining that someone had called to report Denise was at risk - was it Stacey?

Denise told the visitors that "it was them, it wasn't me", and urged them to tell the devil as they assessed her state of mind.

Suki, Linda and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) spotted the ambulance and feared for their murderous secret, while Jack and Chelsea were told that Denise showed signs of psychosis and needed to be sectioned.

Chelsea gently managed to persuade Denise to go to hospital of her own accord, but she rejected Jack when he asked to go with her.

Jack broke down, while The Six watched outside as Denise was taken away. Will she be able to contain the truth about Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) as she recovers?

Anyone affected by Denise's story can visit Mind UK, where you can find support for psychosis, or call the helpline on 0300 123 3393.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

