With Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) now awake and on the mend after Denise Fox (Diane Parish) dealt him a blow to the head at Christmas, he was visited by his estranged wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal).

Needing to know how much Nish could recall from the night in question, Suki was relieved when he claimed not to remember everything.

Suki fed him the story that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) had been the one to attack him, and Nish confirmed this to the police. But viewers know that Keanu was killed by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), with his body currently hidden in the burned down café.

After a tense conversation about the way Nish had treated her, and about Suki's affair, she knew all too well that Nish posed a bigger risk if he was left all alone.

So Suki convinced a reluctant Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) to go and see Nish, alongside half-brother Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota), and Ravi's kids Davinder "Nugget" Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) and Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

Vinny told his father how unhappy he, and the whole family, was over his vile behaviour at Christmas, and Nish ended up ordering Suki to move out of the family home - but agreed to give her a divorce.

Suki moved into the Slater house with partner Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who remained oblivious to the reason why Suki was letting Nish get away with trying to kill Eve.

Meanwhile, with builders due back any day now to begin work on the café, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) ordered Suki, Denise, Linda, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) to meet her at the barrel store of The Vic.

But soon we saw Sharon heading into the tube station with her young son Albie; and the rest of the women were furious when Zack Hudson (James Farrar) informed Stacey that the pair had left in a hurry to visit her oldest friend Michelle Fowler (Susan Tully, Jenna Russell) in Australia!

Linda felt abandoned by her best friend and reached for the alcohol again, while the others insisted she must pull her weight as they planned to meet the following night to move Keanu's body. Will they be caught out - and when will Sharon return?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

