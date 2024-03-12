Dean Wicks's (Matt Di Angelo) sick plan to keep daughter Jade Masood (Elizabeth Green) close changes pace, while Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) goes head to head with fellow mum Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy), and Priya later makes a play for Martin.

Finally, Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) hopes to raise cousin Lauren Branning's (Jacqueline Jossa) spirits.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 18th - 21st March 2024.

More like this

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Martin Fowler catches Stacey Slater kissing Jack Branning

Will Martin expose the affair? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack is walking on eggshells around wife Denise Fox (Diane Parish) after her mysterious ultimatum. When Jack talks to Stacey, she urges him to do whatever Denise wants.

Stacey visits Denise and persuades her to get her marriage back on track, so the pair arrange a barbecue for both sides of baby Charli's family.

But things are awkward, and Stacey feels guilty around a fragile Denise. In the backyard, Stacey tells Jack she wishes she could be selfish, but he must put Denise first.

Jack holds out his arms for a hug, and the pair share a tender goodbye kiss. But Martin walks in and catches them in the act...

2. Kathy Cotton tries to protect The Six's secrets

Kathy worries about keeping the murder under wraps. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack and Stacey insist to Martin that the kiss was a moment of madness, and they beg him not to tell Denise.

But when Chelsea interrupts, she grows suspicious as Stacey rushes after Martin. Alone with Martin, Stacey confesses to a full affair with Jack and tells Martin it's over.

She adds that it's none of Martin's business, but Martin confides in godmother Kathy, oblivious to the fact that Kathy has an agenda to protect herself and the rest of the women over Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) murder.

Kathy desperately tries to persuade Martin to keep Stacey and Jack's secret, fearing the consequences for The Six if Denise were to find out.

Jack, meanwhile, breaks down to Denise as he reveals how scared he was for her mental health. The couple have a breakthrough as they vow to fix their marriage, but will Martin expose his affair?

3. George Knight breaks down after showdown

George's birthday is ruined. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe), Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) make a fuss of George on his birthday, but are interrupted by Gloria's arrival.

While she gets a frosty reception, George agrees to talk to Gloria - but when she claims that George had a happy childhood, he loses his temper.

Elaine escorts a shaken Gloria out of the pub, and George is horrified by his own outburst as he rushes off.

When he returns, George confides his fears to Elaine, and breaks down in her arms. What's next for the Knights as George's traumatic time continues?

4. Will Dean Wicks's latest plot be exposed?

Dean worms his way into The Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) wants to use The Vic as a venue for Jade's fundraiser, and to her surprise, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) agrees - as long as Dean doesn't attend.

At Dean's place, Jean is terrified when Jade has a bad coughing fit and calls the doctor, much to Dean's horror - as he's been secretly emptying her antibiotic tablets!

Things get worse when Jade takes a look at Dean's phone, and he has some explaining to do when Jade and Jean confront him over dodging calls and texts from Jade's mum, Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar).

Dean manages to convince them that he's merely burying his head in the sand, but Jade wonders why, given Shabnam knows she's still too ill to fly to Pakistan.

Jade asks Dean if she can go to the fundraiser at The Vic, but he insists that he'll only let her if she's well enough.

Jade remains oblivious that Dean is messing with her medication, and the week takes another turn when Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) taunts Dean about being banned from Jade's charity event.

This only makes Dean more determined to be there, so he manipulates Jean and Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and arrives at the pub.

Jade pleads with Elaine to let her dad see her speech, but ahead of the big moment, Dean begs Jade to stay with him in London.

Jade insists she needs to be with her mum in Pakistan, while Linda is furious to see Dean in her bar, and Jean follows her as she rushes upstairs.

An emotional Linda makes Jean see that Dean is playing her, and Jean orders Dean to leave. How will he react?

5. Priya Nandra-Hart flirts with Martin Fowler after a row with Honey Mitchell

Martin and Priya flirt in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) pressures Will Mitchell (Freddie Phillips) into vaping, and soon Honey is horrified to catch her son using the vape.

She demands to know who sold it to Will, and when she discovers it was Avani, Honey storms into The Vic to confront Priya, who is completely unbothered.

Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) arrives and is full of apologies, but then Priya makes the situation 10 times worse!

Ravi confronts Avani about selling the vapes, but the teen won't back down - especially when Ravi criticises Priya's parenting skills.

Priya and Ravi row over how she's raised Avani before Priya flirts with Martin and invites him to buy her a drink at Peggy's.

Ravi tries to apologise to Priya, who promises to deal with Avani.

Ravi and Priya later share a warm moment as they chat about their daughter, but when Ravi asks to join Priya for a drink, she turns him down for Martin. But is the spark still there for Ravi and Priya?

6. Penny Branning tries to cheer up Lauren Branning

Kitty Castledine as Penny Branning in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Penny tries to persuade Lauren to have a 30th birthday celebration, but she's not keen. The news that Peter Beale (Thomas Law) can't join them, as he has a date, adds to Lauren's lack of enthusiasm.

Lauren continues to feel downbeat about her milestone birthday, but Penny is determined to cheer her up, setting her up with a profile on a dating site so Lauren can make Peter jealous! Will Penny's plan work?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.