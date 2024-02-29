He was reeling off the news that Shabnam (previously played by Rakhee Thakrar) had called Jade (Elizabeth Green) to go and live with her in Pakistan while Zainab (Nina Wadia) battled an illness.

Dean was insistent that she stayed with him, considering how sick she is, believing she should stay with him while she gets better.

Jade in EastEnders.

But Jade seemed keen to go, and while she admitted she would miss her dad, she was never going to stay in Walford permanently anyway.

When Dean took legal advice in the episode, it soon became clear that he wouldn't be able to stop her.

Jade, meanwhile, got some antibiotics for her chest infection, and she hoped to Dean that the drugs would take hold and she'd get to go and see her mum soon.

Dean changed, and when going to arrange his daughter's drugs into a pill box, he decided to empty the medicinal powder down the sink and close the capsules up again.

When Jade emerged from her nap, she confirmed to Dean she wouldn't go to Pakistan until she felt better, much to Dean's relief.

As she started to take her tablets, will her condition worsen thanks to her own dad?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

