When Denise Fox (Diane Parish) realised that she had lost her trademark necklace under the concrete where she had helped to bury Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), she was frantic as she arranged another barrel store meeting.

There, Denise pleaded for help from Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) to retrieve her necklace.

But they had no intention of doing so, leaving Denise broken and terrified; and exposing Stacey's fling with Denise's husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to the group didn't go much in her favour either.

Denise panicked over the missing necklace. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey spoke to Jack, and he later told Kathy he sensed there was more to Denise's troubled behaviour than she was letting on. Kathy did her best to convince him that it was all down to his cheating, while Denise's daughter Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) tried to find out why her mum was so distressed.

With her loved ones still none the wiser, Denise feigned a smile when Jack gave her a new necklace adorning her name, but she later skipped a family meal to attempt to dig up Keanu's makeshift grave herself.

When the others got wind of Denise's plan, Kathy rallied The Six to rush to the café building site, where they walked in on Denise trying desperately to break into the cement. Instead of agreeing to help her, the women urge her to cope for the sake of her kids.

Diane Parish as Denise Fox, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Panesar, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton, Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I can't even look at my kids! Let alone my husband," Denise roared, as Kathy reminded her that she had, after all, attacked Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry). Linda pointed out that they had made a pact, and it was at that moment that Kathy turned menacing.

Kathy threatened to dig up the corpse herself and make sure Denise took full blame unless she fell into line.

"That body stays buried - do you understand?" Will Denise heed this warning?

