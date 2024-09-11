There was another twist in Chrissie Watts's (Tracy-Ann Oberman) tale in EastEnders, as she stunned former stepdaughter Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) with a revelation from the past.

While holding Sharon at knifepoint in a cell, Chrissie slapped Sharon as payback for her slapping Chrissie at Stansted Airport 19 years ago.

Chrissie insisted that she had been "so close" to escaping from the police back in 2005 until Sharon stopped her. She pointed out that her life had been ruined, all for Den Watts (Leslie Grantham) – who she branded a "lying, sleazy excuse of a man".

When Sharon asked if that made Chrissie Mother Teresa, Chrissie snapped back that she herself had "better hair".

Tracy Ann Oberman as Chrissie Watts and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts. BBC

But as the tense conversation turned dark once more, Chrissie revealed that she had been pregnant with lover Jake Moon's (Joel Beckett) baby when she was jailed for murder, but suffered a miscarriage two weeks later.

After telling Jake to live his life without her, Chrissie had had a change of heart and planned to tell him about their baby after her first scan, but now she blamed Sharon for her pregnancy loss.

With Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on her mind, Sharon admitted that if she had known then what she knew now about men and life or death situations, she would have done things differently.

Discussing Chrissie's parole hearing, Sharon promised to ensure that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) left Chrissie alone upon her release.

Chrissie was unconvinced, showing how she had been burned at the Mitchells' request as vengeance for what she did to Sam (Kim Medcalf), all because she defended herself when Den tried to kill her.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sharon attempted to get the knife out of Chrissie's reach, before Chrissie regained the upper hand and boiled the kettle, ready to deliver some irreversible scars to Sharon.

Sharon managed to knock the kettle out of Chrissie's hands, just as her cellmate Dor had raised the alarm and a guard walked in.

Later, Dor offered up her phone so Sharon could call young son Albie, before another guard urged Sharon to tell the governor what Chrissie had just done to her.

Sharon was promised that her last few days in prison would be made easy, while Chrissie, who was now in segregation, would be punished once more.

But as Chrissie was led away, she warned Sharon not to speak out, unless she wanted the events of last Christmas to come to light! What will Sharon decide?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.