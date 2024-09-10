6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Bobby discovers Anna kissing Freddie amid big pregnancy decision
The Panesars continue to plot against each other, it's Elaine vs Sharon, Reiss tries to ease his guilt and Jean is left touched.
Pregnant Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) makes a big decision next week – and her boyfriend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) later catches her kissing Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier)!
Meanwhile, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has second thoughts over his scheme, while his ex-wife Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) continues to plot his downfall.
Recent events come to a head for Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean); and Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) struggles to cope amid another offer from Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).
Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) makes a gesture that is appreciated, while teen Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) has embarked on a secret romance.
Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 16th - 19th September 2024.
6 EastEnders spoilers next week
1. Bobby Beale catches Anna Knight kissing Freddie Slater
Anna insists to sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) that she's happy to be pregnant and will tell Bobby that very day – but Gina soon learns that Anna has been dodging her boyfriend's calls.
Anna eventually confides in Gina that she's not ready to have a baby, and Gina urges her to explore her options. Later, while spending time with Anna and Bobby, Freddie uses Anna's laptop and sees details of the clinic.
He keeps this to himself, and when Anna finds him she begs him to keep her secret – she's having a termination, and Bobby must never find out. Anna is determined to go through with this alone, and brushes off Bobby's invitation out.
Freddie tries to persuade Anna to tell Bobby the truth, but she refuses; while Peter Beale (Thomas Law) stuns Bobby when he shares Lauren Branning's (Jacqueline Jossa) theory that Anna could be pregnant.
Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) advises Bobby to speak to Anna so they can deal with the situation together, but Anna is already at the clinic talking through her options before deciding to go through with an abortion.
Anna is touched to find Freddie in the waiting room, and after he takes Anna back to The Vic, they share an emotional moment and end up kissing. Bobby walks in and sees them, and Freddie rushes after him.
Bobby accuses Freddie of getting Anna pregnant, and Martin Fowler (James Bye) has to restrain Bobby. Anna insists to Bobby that this is not what he thinks, and the row moves over to the Beale house as all hell breaks loose.
With Anna on the verge of terminating her pregnancy and Bobby set to leave Walford this year, how will this story end?
2. Suki Panesar continues to plot against evil Nish Panesar
Suki and her fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) plan a surprise birthday party for Suki's son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) at The Albert, telling his father Nish he's not invited.
After hearing that undercover police are digging into the chicken shop business, Nish comes up with a plan. But when Vinny makes an emotional plea to Nish to come to his party, Nish is touched by his son's genuine emotion and shelves his plot.
As Vinny's party gets underway, Suki is shocked by Nish's heartfelt compliments about her parenting, and Vinny is deeply touched when Nish gives him his present.
But when Vinny shows it to Suki, she insists Nish's gift is simply another stunt to buy his son's love. Is Suki right, or has Nish finally seen the error of his ways? And will Suki and Vinny pull off their own plan to destroy dying Nish?
3. Showdown for Elaine Peacock and Sharon Watts
Sharon and Elaine have a showdown over Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and the events of the past few months. Elaine is now aware that Linda stabbed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) to death last Christmas.
Elaine was left reeling by Linda's shocking confession as the latter remained convinced she would be heading to prison. While Linda's fate remains to be seen, it looks like Elaine may hold Sharon accountable for the whole mess.
Who will come out on top as the women battle it out?
4. Guilty Reiss Colwell gets an offer from Teddy Mitchell
Reiss is accosted by Teddy, who tells him to work on Teddy's books to hide his wealth – even if this means doing some illegal fiddling. Reiss isn't happy, but he has no choice but to comply.
Meanwhile, the gossip continues over innocent Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) imprisonment for the murder of Reiss's wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), who was secretly smothered to death by Reiss himself.
Teddy piles on the pressure to Reiss that he needs the books back by tomorrow, as his ex's solicitor is pushing for them. Teddy then offers to help prove Sonia's innocence if Reiss meets the deadline, prompting Reiss to agree.
Teddy is delighted when Reiss completes the work, and later, Reiss is approached by a reporter who wants an interview after being tipped off that he's defending his wife's 'killer'.
Reiss is pleased when the interview helps cast public doubt over Sonia's guilt, and even Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) changes her tune and shows her support as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) pitches up with a box of 'Save Our Sonia' t-shirts.
But Reiss's mood is shattered when father-in-law Hugh Collins (Michael Bertenshaw) arrives to ask him to sign the paperwork to release Debbie's body for her funeral.
Reiss is deeply uncomfortable as Hugh begs him to see the truth about his fiancée. How long can Reiss conceal his sinister actions as pregnant Sonia remains locked up for a crime she didn't commit?
5. Jean Slater touched by a gesture from Harvey Monroe
Harvey wins a trip to Greece in a radio competition, and asks Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) to join him. But things are strained between the couple after Harvey's recent lies, and he's disappointed when Jean refuses his offer of a holiday.
But later, Jean is touched when Harvey kindly offers the Greek holiday to her and her daughter Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) instead. Will this allow relations to thaw between Harvey and Jean?
6. Underage romance for Avani Nandra-Hart
Avani has been hanging out with older boy Mason, who she has been messaging, when they are interrupted by Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).
Barney reveals that Avani is only 15, and the 18-year-old Mason is shocked as he thought she was a University student. Avani brushes off Mason's concerns and they kiss.
Avani later strong-arms Barney into keeping quiet about Mason, and she is soon grateful when Barney agrees to keep her secret. But is she heading for serious trouble?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.