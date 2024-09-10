Recent events come to a head for Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean); and Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) struggles to cope amid another offer from Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian).

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) makes a gesture that is appreciated, while teen Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) has embarked on a secret romance.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 16th - 19th September 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Bobby Beale catches Anna Knight kissing Freddie Slater

Gina offers Anna advice. BBC

Anna insists to sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) that she's happy to be pregnant and will tell Bobby that very day – but Gina soon learns that Anna has been dodging her boyfriend's calls.

Anna eventually confides in Gina that she's not ready to have a baby, and Gina urges her to explore her options. Later, while spending time with Anna and Bobby, Freddie uses Anna's laptop and sees details of the clinic.

Freddie learns Anna's secret. BBC

He keeps this to himself, and when Anna finds him she begs him to keep her secret – she's having a termination, and Bobby must never find out. Anna is determined to go through with this alone, and brushes off Bobby's invitation out.

Freddie tries to persuade Anna to tell Bobby the truth, but she refuses; while Peter Beale (Thomas Law) stuns Bobby when he shares Lauren Branning's (Jacqueline Jossa) theory that Anna could be pregnant.

Bobby is stressed as his loved ones guess Anna's pregnancy. BBC

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) advises Bobby to speak to Anna so they can deal with the situation together, but Anna is already at the clinic talking through her options before deciding to go through with an abortion.

Anna is touched to find Freddie in the waiting room, and after he takes Anna back to The Vic, they share an emotional moment and end up kissing. Bobby walks in and sees them, and Freddie rushes after him.

Anna makes her choice. BBC

Bobby accuses Freddie of getting Anna pregnant, and Martin Fowler (James Bye) has to restrain Bobby. Anna insists to Bobby that this is not what he thinks, and the row moves over to the Beale house as all hell breaks loose.

With Anna on the verge of terminating her pregnancy and Bobby set to leave Walford this year, how will this story end?

2. Suki Panesar continues to plot against evil Nish Panesar

Nish is touched by Vinny's words. BBC

Suki and her fiancée Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) plan a surprise birthday party for Suki's son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) at The Albert, telling his father Nish he's not invited.

After hearing that undercover police are digging into the chicken shop business, Nish comes up with a plan. But when Vinny makes an emotional plea to Nish to come to his party, Nish is touched by his son's genuine emotion and shelves his plot.

Suki isn't fooled by Nish. BBC

As Vinny's party gets underway, Suki is shocked by Nish's heartfelt compliments about her parenting, and Vinny is deeply touched when Nish gives him his present.

But when Vinny shows it to Suki, she insists Nish's gift is simply another stunt to buy his son's love. Is Suki right, or has Nish finally seen the error of his ways? And will Suki and Vinny pull off their own plan to destroy dying Nish?

3. Showdown for Elaine Peacock and Sharon Watts

Elaine is still coming to terms with Linda's confession. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon and Elaine have a showdown over Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and the events of the past few months. Elaine is now aware that Linda stabbed Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) to death last Christmas.

Elaine was left reeling by Linda's shocking confession as the latter remained convinced she would be heading to prison. While Linda's fate remains to be seen, it looks like Elaine may hold Sharon accountable for the whole mess.

Who will come out on top as the women battle it out?

4. Guilty Reiss Colwell gets an offer from Teddy Mitchell

Reiss is stressed. BBC

Reiss is accosted by Teddy, who tells him to work on Teddy's books to hide his wealth – even if this means doing some illegal fiddling. Reiss isn't happy, but he has no choice but to comply.

Meanwhile, the gossip continues over innocent Sonia Fowler's (Natalie Cassidy) imprisonment for the murder of Reiss's wife Debbie (Jenny Meier), who was secretly smothered to death by Reiss himself.

Teddy strikes a new deal with Reiss. BBC

Teddy piles on the pressure to Reiss that he needs the books back by tomorrow, as his ex's solicitor is pushing for them. Teddy then offers to help prove Sonia's innocence if Reiss meets the deadline, prompting Reiss to agree.

Teddy is delighted when Reiss completes the work, and later, Reiss is approached by a reporter who wants an interview after being tipped off that he's defending his wife's 'killer'.

Reiss is pleased when the interview helps cast public doubt over Sonia's guilt, and even Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) changes her tune and shows her support as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) pitches up with a box of 'Save Our Sonia' t-shirts.

Hugh believes Sonia is guilty. BBC

But Reiss's mood is shattered when father-in-law Hugh Collins (Michael Bertenshaw) arrives to ask him to sign the paperwork to release Debbie's body for her funeral.

Reiss is deeply uncomfortable as Hugh begs him to see the truth about his fiancée. How long can Reiss conceal his sinister actions as pregnant Sonia remains locked up for a crime she didn't commit?

5. Jean Slater touched by a gesture from Harvey Monroe

Harvey makes a kind offer. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Harvey wins a trip to Greece in a radio competition, and asks Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) to join him. But things are strained between the couple after Harvey's recent lies, and he's disappointed when Jean refuses his offer of a holiday.

But later, Jean is touched when Harvey kindly offers the Greek holiday to her and her daughter Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) instead. Will this allow relations to thaw between Harvey and Jean?

6. Underage romance for Avani Nandra-Hart

Barney catches Avani with Mason. BBC

Avani has been hanging out with older boy Mason, who she has been messaging, when they are interrupted by Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman).

Barney reveals that Avani is only 15, and the 18-year-old Mason is shocked as he thought she was a University student. Avani brushes off Mason's concerns and they kiss.

Avani and Mason kiss. BBC

Avani later strong-arms Barney into keeping quiet about Mason, and she is soon grateful when Barney agrees to keep her secret. But is she heading for serious trouble?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

