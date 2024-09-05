As viewers will know, Sharon is currently serving seven days in prison for contempt of court, but she has bigger problems on her hands as she holds onto the murderous secret about Keanu Taylor's death, which has uncanny parallels to that of Chrissie's crime.

Will their reunion have room for forgiveness or will battle lines be drawn? Anything could happen, and Oberman has teased what viewers can expect to come for the stepmother and daughter.

"It's a real roller coaster of a ride as Sharon and Chrissie come face-to-face again," said Oberman in a new interview with the BBC.

"They were once extremely close, but Chrissie murdered her father and lied to her about it, but equally they did trust each other, and they both understood each other very well.

"I think all the emotions will be present – love, jealousy, hatred, passion, joy and revenge.

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Chrissie Watts and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts. BBC

"Will there be a resolution? That is the big question over the week, and will they both come out of it alive and will they both come out of it with some closure? Who knows…"

That'll certainly be the question on everyone's minds, and when asked what their first reunion will be like, Oberman was sure to not give anything away.

"It's the meeting of two strong Watts women, but 19 years have elapsed," she explained.

"Is Chrissie pleased to see an old friendly face? Or has she used the last 20 years to fester on what Sharon did to her, which was not letting her escape with Jake, the love of her life?"

The fallout of Chrissie's return to Albert Square will play out on screens next week, with the BBC soap remaining tight-lipped as to what is in store for Chrissie and the effects her return has on Walford...

Based on the first-look photos of Chrissie and Sharon's reunion, it's clear the pair don't get off on the right foot, but that certainly wasn't what the set was like as Oberman and Dean reunited.

"Tish [Letitia Dean] is a joy," said Oberman.

She continued: "We were very close 20 years ago, and life takes you down different paths, so we hadn't really run into each other.

"We both looked at each other after a couple of scenes and went, 'Wow, this is really good.'

"We work extremely well together. We both work really hard, but we laugh a lot, and she is an absolute joy; I just love her."

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

