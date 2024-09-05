The case became complex following Dean's admission of raping Linda (Kellie Bright), meaning the trial would have to be dismissed in light of the new evidence.

As the net started to close in on The Six, Linda was overwhelmed with guilt (since she was the actual killer) and decided to confess to the police and hopefully end the ordeal.

Her confession didn't go quite to plan as they didn't want to immediately throw the book at her considering no evidence pointed towards her being the guilty party.

So she took another stab at it and went to confess to the long-suffering Bernie (Clair Norris), and this time The Six (excluding Sharon) were there to corroborate her story.

Sharon (Letitia Dean), meanwhile, was in prison herself having been charged with contempt of court following her disastrous appearance at the trial on Monday and got wind from her lawyer that Linda was confessing.

When Linda was called back into the station, her lawyer managed to wangle a couple of moments with the landlady and it's safe to say Sharon wasn't impressed.

But her problems would soon go from bad to worse as she went to the cell to start her seven-day sentence.

Clutching a bag of essentials, Sharon went into her darkened cell for the night, preparing to see out her week in jail.

We then followed the prison guard on his rounds as he popped next door and dropped off some contraband cigarettes to a mysterious woman.

The camera panned up to reveal none other than the iconic villain Chrissie Watts (Tracy-Ann Oberman) is housed next door to the daughter of the man she killed!

With their run-in set to be legendary next week, what do they have to say to each other?

Fans weren't expecting Chrissie back until next week, as was confirmed in spoilers, making her return a couple of days earlier a big surprise.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

