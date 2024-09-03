Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) wants to flee the tense household of The Queen Vic pub, while Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) tries to reunite father and son George (Colin Salmon) and Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).

Chelsea Fox's (Zaraah Abrahams) guilt over the devastating club crush is close to being exposed, and Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) has questions for Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 9th - 12th September 2024.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Chrissie Watts returns under mysterious circumstances

Tracy-Ann Oberman as Chrissie Watts. BBC

Chrissie Watts is back, and she brings a whole heap of drama with her. But what are her circumstances and what exactly is she up to? Chrissie's presence causes shockwaves around Albert Square.

We're expecting former stepdaughter Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and nemesis Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) to be reeling and furious in equal measure, given that the last time they saw Chrissie, she was facing justice for murdering Den Watts (Leslie Grantham).

As the drama continues, a difficult week comes to a head. You'll just have to wait and see what - and who - Chrissie's comeback involves.

2. Anna Knight pregnant with Bobby Beale's baby

Freddie tries to avoid Anna. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Anna tells boyfriend Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) that she's having a hard time, so he wants to cheer her up. But soon Bobby must prioritise work at Beale's Eels, so he enlists pal Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) to cheer Anna up.

But Freddie is secretly in love with Anna, and is so determined not be alone with her that he makes up a flimsy excuse, which leaves her hurt.

Anna later decides to ask Freddie if everything is OK between them - but she suffers a dizzy spell before she can get to him.

Anna suffers dizziness and sickness. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Eventually, Anna makes it over to visit Freddie, who insists all is fine, but won't commit to going birdwatching together. When Anna instead suggests going for food with Bobby and her sister Gina Knight (Francesca Henry), Freddie agrees, thinking there's safety in numbers.

But at Walford East, Gina and Bobby are sidetracked, and when Priya Nandra-Hart (Sophie Khan Levy) teases Freddie and Anna about being on a date, Freddie flees with another weak excuse.

An upset Anna confides in Gina, who plans to get to the bottom of the issue.

Gina and Anna discuss Anna's symptoms. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's not long before Gina realises that Freddie has feelings for Anna, too. Anna's troubles continue when she goes to find Freddie, only to throw up in the café before she can talk to him properly.

Gina asks Anna if she could be pregnant, and Cindy almost catches Gina buying Anna a pregnancy test. At The Vic, Anna takes the test and learns she is expecting Bobby's baby. What will she do next?

3. Kojo Asare plans exit after outburst

Elaine has an outburst. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

A difficult conversation leaves Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) shaken, while George and newfound brother Kojo have a fun day out together.

But when they return to the pub, Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) accidentally triggers Kojo, who hits out at him. In a heated conversation, Elaine explodes, telling George that Kojo has to go because they aren't equipped to manage his needs.

Kojo hides out. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The pair are unaware that Kojo is listening, and George tries to calm things as he leaves the room to make Kojo a drink.

Meanwhile, Kojo slips out of The Vic, and George is distraught to find his brother missing, blaming Elaine for driving Kojo away. The police arrive to help search for Kojo, and George continues to freeze a guilty Elaine out.

Junior tries to help Kojo. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Kojo wakes up in his hiding place and heads to the tube station, but he's found by nephew Junior, who tries to convince Kojo to come back to the pub with him.

But as Kojo reveals he wants to go home to Ghana, will the Knights be able to change his mind?

4. Cindy Beale encourages Junior Knight to reach out to George Knight

Cindy does a good deed. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Relations remain frosty between George and Junior, and Cindy gives Junior some advice about George, encouraging him to give his dad another chance.

Later, Junior and George share a poignant moment, after which Junior texts secret lover Cindy to ask if he can thank her properly! With the affair set to continue, will George uncover the liaisons between his ex-wife and his son?

5. The walls close in on lying Chelsea Fox amid Amy Mitchell's injuries

Amy struggles in the aftermath of her injuries. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) breaks the news to daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) that the police will want to interview her about the club crush.

When Ricky Branning (Frankie Day) wonders if big sister Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine) will go to prison, Jack refuses to rule it out.

The real culprit, Chelsea, is privately horrified to realise the severity of the situation, and fusses around an irritated Amy. Amy tells her she needs space, but Chelsea realises that Amy needs someone to talk to and convinces Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) to visit Amy and lift her spirits.

Denzel still believes he's to blame for Amy being in the club that night - but Jack reveals that the police tech team are working on the corrupted footage of the crush. He adds that they'll soon know the truth of what happened - so, will Chelsea's involvement be exposed?

Avani Nandra-Hart in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Avani is supposed to be hanging out with Barney, but she ignores him to focus on texting someone. A fed-up Barney asks Avani who she's messaging, and correctly guesses it's a boy.

Avani snaps at Barney to shut up, but it's clear that Barney has touched a nerve. Who is Avani messaging?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.